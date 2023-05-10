GREENSBURG – A couple of weeks ago, Marc Haston showed me something connected to Decatur County that he’d seen on eBay. He said, “Someone posted this on eBay for sale. When I read it I thought it was an interesting story. I wonder if he still has family in the area?”
“It” is a very old (written in 1866) yellowed piece of paper that’s hard to read. But it’s still fascinating, and I, like Marc, wonder if there is any of the family still here.
The following is what the paper asks:
“In the Senate of the United States/April 9, 1863 – Ordered to be printed/Mr. Lane, of Indiana, made the following REPORT. (To accompany bill S. No. 237)
“The committee on Pensions, to whom was referred the petition of Martha Stevens, widow of the late John F. Stevens, of Greensburg, Indiana, having had the same under consideration, beg leave to report:
“That John F. Stevens, late of Greensburg, Indiana, (the husband of the petitioner) was, in the month of June, 1863, in the employ of the government as deputy provost marshal of Decatur county, in the 4th congressional district of said State; that he, as said deputy provost marshal, was ordered to proceed to Rush county, in said district, in command of a small detachment of troops to enforce the enrollment in said county, where there had been threatened resistance to its execution. On the 10th day of June, 1863, he proceeded to the execution of his orders, and while in the performance of his duties was fired upon by parties concealed in a wheat-field, and instantly killed.
“Under the above circumstances the committee believe that the petitioner should be placed on the roll of pensioners, and therefore report a bill for her relief. “
In 1978, I wrote a history of Greensburg’s South Park Cemetery and included some unusual or historical memorials in the cemetery and gave some tours. I mentioned some symbolism on a few memorials, different styles, and a brief history of a few buried there.
On Stevens’ stone is carved: “John F. Stevens assassinated in Walker Twp. Rush Co. Ind. June 10, 1863, by the enemies of the country, while in discharge of his duties as Asst. Provost Marshall of the congressional dist. He was liberal, just and patriotic. Erected by his friends of Decatur County.”
On July 18, 1863 an editorial was written which gave this account of the incident:
“The enrolling officer for Walker Twp. has been fired upon while taking the enrollment and sent word to the Provost Marshal for this district for assistance. Mr. Stevens, deputy provost marshal, and Dick Craycraft were sent up a week ago last Tues. evening to assist in completing the enrollment.
“On the following day, in the neighborhood of Slabtown while performing their duties, they were fired upon by two or more cowardly traitors concealed in a field along the side of the road. Stevens was shot dead and Craycraft wounded. The news reached here about 3 o’clock the same day. We never before witnessed such excitement and indignation.
“Stevens was born in Jefferson Co. and at age 15 he entered a store at Madison as a clerk. He then began trading on the river.
“He came to Greensburg in 1838 and again engaged in merchandising. The financial crisis of 1841 which was a disaster to so many businessmen, he passed through easily.
“In 1861 he sold out to Smith and McDougle, he died poor, however, for he paid out a large fortune on security debts.
“Like all men he had his failing but we can afford not to repeat them here.”
Marc and I hope Martha got help from the government, and wonder if there are any of their family left here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.