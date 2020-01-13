GREENSBURG — “Come this Thursday, the turkey dinner day will be exactly seven weeks out,” said Greensburg Community Bread of Life Executive Director Melissa Foist as she turned the pages in her schedule book. “That’s a big day for us and it’s not that far off.”
Books have been written about the many ways possible for a not-for-profit organization to raise money, but if there’s a single-day fundraiser that requires more preparation than the Drive-through Turkey Dinner sponsored every year by the Bread of Life, Foist has undoubtedly already explored it.
When asked what her needs are for the March 5 event, Foist recited a list: “Two hundred fifty pounds of flour, 60 pounds of butter, 60 pounds of brown sugar, 12 three-pound cans of Crisco solid, 40 pounds of bacon, and 1,000 zip-lock sandwich bags.”
But when asked for her recipe for noodles, she smiled and said, “Well, it’s a Betty Crocker recipe tweaked! One of my best volunteers had the best recipe for noodles, but she did it by feel. So, I grabbed the Betty Crocker book and tweaked it for bulk sizes!”
Any good Hoosier cook knows that “by feel” means an exact measurement is not available, and one must use intuition to judge.
The event will feature a turkey and noodles dinner with apple streusel pie and homemade yeast rolls, with each dinner priced at $10.
“We’ll have lunch delivery for 12 meals and over between 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. within the city limits, and after that the drive-through dinner is from 4 to 7 p.m. with dinner deliveries of 20 or more dinners,” Foist said.
Last year’s total sales were 1,343 meals.
“I know we can do better, because every year our total sales have knocked our socks off,” Foist said.
Greensburg is always willing to donate funds or supplies for not-for-profit events, and there is a volunteer base that is faithful to each organization, so not for profit organizations can usually scrape by, but this time of year poses a special problem.
The typical volunteer in Greensburg is a retiree with a winter home in Florida, where the weather is more comfortable in the months of February, March and April. Those retirees, known as snowbirds, aren’t available to help in the winter months, making events this time of year difficult to staff.
But Bread of Life Volunteer Coordinator Tina Sweeney is always positive and upbeat, saying while she winks, “Our volunteer base is strong and committed, but we always welcome new. There’s a place for everyone!”
There is a phrase that is used frequently at the Bread of Life and volunteers there hear it often: “It’s a God thing.” For Christians, that’s enough, and anyone who attends a church faithfully understands.
“It’s really a God thing,” Sweeney said.
“Today we had a nice group to chop vegetables and such. Last week, I’d planned to do it, but it happened today and that was just fine. It’s a God thing,” Foist chimed in.
“He [God] knows what we need before we need it,” Sweeney said. “Perhaps we have a driver call in sick today. We always seem to have someone there to take their place. It’s a God thing. Sometimes we have to work at it a little bit, but the right person is always there and it works out.”
Finishing up, Foist pointed at the stacks of donated bread on the serving counter, the boxes of cereal beside that, and a rack of free foods available for the taking.
“Just look at this. There is no reason for anyone in this town to go hungry. None at all,” she said.
Watch future editions of the Daily News for additional details about the upcoming Bread of Life turkey dinner fundraiser.
