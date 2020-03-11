GREENSBURG - Currently on display at Art on the Square Gallery are acrylic and oil paintings, multi-media presentations, drawings and 3 dimensional works by local students - all part of Youth Art Month at the Gallery, which continues until April.
"We're having our high school exhibit open house this Friday," said Art on the Square artist in residence Margaret Parker-Couch. "Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy this new exhibit of local student art and have some light refreshments. These students are working with a lot of creativity, a lot of problem solving and a lot of skill building. I hope people come to see it!"
It should be noted that the works of familiar local artists are on display at the Gallery as well.
Artistic creations by Nancy Derheimer, Rhonda Bontrager, Melissa Robbins and Parker-Couch are also on display as are varied works by famed local watercolorist Judy Glore and local photographer Fred Craig. Other artists currently on display at the Gallery include photography by Danny Bowers and Erin Schuerman, and stained glass works by retired teacher Edward Parker.
Of special interest are the sunsets of the Historic Downtown Square as captured by Craig's camera. His portrayal of all the rainbow colors and the somber hues of the Square at dusk are, by themselves, worth a visit to the 114 E. Washington Art on the Square Gallery.
The gallery also has a nice selection of tree-on-the-courthouse-tower souvenirs. Local interpretations of the iconic Greensburg tree in interesting and varied media are for sale to the traveling art lover and courthouse tree buff.
The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Open studio evenings are available from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays.
For more information, visit www.artonthesquaregallery.com or call 812-663-8600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.