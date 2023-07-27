GREENSBURG – Decatur County residents and marching band fans are invited to the Decatur County Greensburg Marching Band’s Community Day from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the North Decatur Jr./Sr. High School football field.
The highlight of the event is two performances of the band’s 2023 program “I Am Water.” There will also be food trucks, a pie in the face contest, raffles and more.
The youth involved – 46 musicians and Color Guard members from the county’s three high schools – under the direction of Reed Ulery (North Decatur), Lisa Cary (Greensburg) and Elijah deWeerdt (South Decatur) have been working hard to make this year’s show the best that it can be.
According to DCGMB Board President Sariina Kalli, after-school rehearsals started in April, and summer rehearsals started in mid-June with band members practicing four times per week (1 to 5 p.m. rehearsals or 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. mini camps). In addition, Band Camp has been taking place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. this week. That’s a lot of playing and marching in the summer heat!
Next week, when school starts, rehearsal will be from 6 to 9 p.m. leading up to State Fair Band Day Aug. 4.
The band also marched in two parades this summer, and will give halftime performances at the North vs. South football game Aug. 18 and the Greensburg home football game Aug. 25.
“The beauty of this organization is that it pulls directors and students from three county schools into one complimentary musical performance group,” Kalli said. “The directors share individual skills and ideas, and the students get to work with kids they don’t go to school with. Additional staff members from outside the three schools also enhance the musical experiences and the overall feel of the marching band and Color Guard. They all become one band. It’s incredible to watch everyone become a family over the summer and work toward showcasing their talents at State Fair Band Day.”
DCGMB has placed in the Sweet 16 every year it has participated in State Fair Band Day. Last year’s “All In” show placed 10th, while the highest finish for the band was 9th (2021, 2017).
Kalli also reminds Decatur County residents there is an ongoing Snap-Raise online fundraiser underway in which those wishing to do so can donate directly to the band. The link can be found on the Decatur County Greensburg Marching Band Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/DecaturCoMB), and a QR code to make a donation will be available at Saturday’s Community Day.
