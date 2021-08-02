GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Greensburg Marching Band recently hosted their annual Community Day fundraiser to perform their new show “City of Stars” and have a little fun at the GCHS football field.
Many proud DCGMB supporters cheered the band on as they strutted their stuff, playing a variety of tunes including music from the hit film “La La Land” and the Broadway musical “Les Miserables.”
If you’ve never seen the DCGMB perform, you are indeed missing out on something worthwhile.
To see this band, accompanied by a dynamite drumline and percussion pit on the sidelines, accented by an on point (sometimes literally!) talented Color Guard supplying the extra flash of flags and nimble footwork – well, it’s something everyone should experience. And for the kids doing all this, it’s deliverance from the normal humdrum of high school. For some, it’s a way of life!
“I don’t think that I could live without it now,” said bass drum player Chloe Dick. “I never thought I’d enjoy this, but I don’t want this season to end!”
The organization as a whole is more than just the band, the students who wear the flashy uniforms and sweat the long days out in the hot summer sun learning a new show. It’s also the Color Guard, learning to use flags and mock artillery to do neck-rolls, tosses and flashes. And it’s a very devoted drumline and percussion pit that back up the band with extremely tight rhythm, bangs, bells, whistles and crashes. Finally, it’s also a group of parents who do everything they can to make sure everything at competitions, and evenings like Community Day, go off without a hitch.
It’s many things, but for these folks it’s all about excitement, family, music and belonging.
There are a few new faces among the directors this year.
Jeremiah Boes has taken Mr. Maupin’s role as the Greensburg Band Director, and his assistant this year is Lisa Cary. Reed Ulery is the new North Decatur Band Director, and Zach Manson is the new South Decatur Band Director. Cary, Ulery and Manson all begin their careers this year, having all recently graduated from their own respective colleges (Indiana University and Ball State). The four directors take equal roles in various parts of the band, and each represents the involvement of the three contributing schools, Greensburg South and North.
But as they say, the whole is more than just the sum of its parts, And that is especially descriptive of this group of musicians. The glue holding it all together is the Decatur County Greensburg Marching Arts Board of Directors comprised of President Sariina Kalli (who’s also a woodwinds coach during rehearsals), Vice President Jeff Koontz, Treasurer Tammy Williams, and Fundraising Chair Kim Gauck.
The Color Guard is directed by Tori Baker and Tara McGuire.
It also takes the additional talents of percussion coach Katie Grant, drill writer Chris Frick, music arranger Jacob Hook, and Allison Byrd, the woodwinds coach.
So, it’s not really just a band. It’s a walking horde of talented folk, all meshing to make the show happen.
The one thing that’s not in endless supply is needed funding, and that’s the purpose of Community Day.
Fundraising
Maintaining an award-winning Marching Band is expensive. New uniform pieces, new flags with differing colors from years before, risers, paint, instrument repairs, transportation, new Color Guard outfits – the list goes on and on – and it’s all necessary. Marching is actually a sport, and just like conventional sports it takes money to keep it going.
“The big ticket items we try to raise money for are equipment, props, staff budget, costuming for Color Guard, and copyrights to the music we use,” said Boes.
PSI IOTA XI Sigma Chapter and New Point Stone have been very generous and are the DCGMB’s “Whole Note” sponsors. There are sponsorships available at the Half Note level, Three-quarter-Note, and the Eighth Note levels as well.
For more information on the DCGMB, visit www.decaturcountymarchingband.org/ or text @dcgma to 81010.
