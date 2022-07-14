GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Greensburg Marching Band is about to start its competitive season with a clinic Thursday, July 14, at Monroe Central and a contest Friday, July 15, at Centerville.
The band is also hosting a Community Day fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Greensburg Community High School football field. There will be music, food and fun including food trucks, a pie in the face contest and two show performances.
In addition, the band is conducting an online fundraiser via Snap-Raise. To make a donation simply visit https://www.snap-raise.com/v2/fundraisers/decatur-county-greensburg-marching-band-2022?share_type=clipboard#/ and follow the prompts.
As of Tuesday afternoon, $6,168 had been generated toward a goal of $7,500.
Besides the outings to Monroe Central and Centerville and the Community Day fundraiser that were already mentioned, the band is also participating in the following events:
July 23: The Muncie Central “Spirit of Sound” Contest
July 29: The Anderson “Tartan Tournament of Bands” Contest
August 5: Band Day at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis
Watch the Daily News for future updates on band-related events and activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.