DILLSBORO — The 2020 Mardi Gras Ball located at the Lawrenceburg Event Center, to benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southeastern Indiana, was a huge success!
Now in its sixth year, Mardi Gras is becoming an event many look forward to each year.
This year’s event was again sponsored by Celeste Calvitto, owner of CalComm Indiana. The money that was raised will help provide much-needed services to alleged victims of child abuse within our region.
Kelly Bridges, Associate Director of CACSEI said, “We set a record for attendees this year, reaching almost 750 guests. This accomplishment could not have been possible without the generosity of numerous sponsors, volunteers, silent auction donors, attendees and especially the King and Queen candidates competing to represent their individual counties.”
This year, the King and Queen pairs represented five different counties from across Southeastern Indiana and, collectively, they raised an astounding $55,415.00.
JJ and Gayle Sullivan set a record for Switzerland County and raised $33,923. They were ultimately crowned King and Queen for the evening.
“We could not be more proud of all the couples who selflessly devoted their time to a cause greater than themselves” Executive Director Stephanie Back said. “These couples worked so diligently to raise awareness about child abuse related issues within their own local community while also competing to raise money.”
Calvitto has again made a vital commitment to sponsoring next year’s 2021 Mardi Gras Ball. W
The CAC of SEI is a nonprofit corporation created in 2009 to minimize the trauma suffered by alleged victims of child abuse in a child friendly setting. The center is specifically designed to use a multidisciplinary team approach which facilitates the prevention, detection, investigation and treatment of child abuse and neglect.
“Please consider joining us in the fight against child abuse. There are many opportunities throughout the year to help the children right here in our communities,” Shannon Perry, Development Coordinator of CACSEI, said.
If you would like to learn more about the work being done or to make an IRS tax-deductible donation, contact Shannon Perry at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southeastern Indiana, 12211 Rullman Drive, Dillsboro, at 812-432-3200) or go to www.cacsoutheast.org.
Mark your calendar for Feb. 20, 2021 when attendees will again be making great memories for a wonderful cause.
