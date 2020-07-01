BATESVILLE – Margaret Mary Health, in conjunction with Hoxworth Blood Center, is hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, July 15 from 8 AM to 5 PM in a donor bus outside the hospital.
All donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh a minimum of 110 pounds. A photo ID is required the day of donation, and donors are strongly encouraged to eat a good meal and drink plenty of water or juice before donating.
To schedule your appointment, call (800)830-1091 or visit www.hoxworth.org/groups/margaretmary.
