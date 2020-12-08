BATESVILLE - Effective immediately, Margaret Mary Health will no longer be allowing visitors for patients on our Med Surg, Special Care and Obstetrics units at the hospital main campus. Exceptions may be made for end-of-life situations or in special circumstances.
“This is unfortunately a decision I did not want to make. I recognize that patient interaction and connection with their family and loved ones often has a positive impact on care and recovery. But at this time, given our current surge of COVID-19 patients in the hospital, it is necessary to limit the number of people in and out of these areas for the protection and safety of our patients, team members and the community,” explained Liz Leising, Chief Nursing Officer, Margaret Mary Health.
Margaret Mary will continue to allow one (1) family member / support person per patient in some circumstances, including emergency room visits, outpatient procedures, inpatient obstetrics and patients who need assistance due to ambulation (wheelchair, cane, etc.) or cognitive impairment. Pediatric patients (under the age of 18) may have two (2) family members / support people. No support person(s) under the age of 16 will be permitted.
Patients and support person(s) will continue to be screened by MMH personnel at facility entrances and must pass the screening criteria before being allowed into the facility. Patients and support person(s) are required to wear a mask, that fully covers the mouth and nose, at all times while within MMH facilities (special exceptions may be made on an individual basis for those with health or disability issues).
Leising added, “Maintaining the safety of patients and our staff is our highest priority. While these guidelines may be inconvenient, they are necessary precautions to support our commitment to providing a safe, secure environment and safeguard the health of our community. We will continue to assess visitation guidelines to ensure they reflect the most up-to-date information available and adjust when appropriate.”
For a detailed review of the visitor guidelines and restrictions at MMH, visit us online at mmhealth.org/covid-19.
- Information provided
