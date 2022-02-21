GREENSBURG – To celebrate Mexican restaurant El Charro’s first anniversary of doing business in Greensburg, the popular Mariachi Band “Mariachi Sol Jalisciense” will be appearing 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, February 23, at the restaurant, 2124 N. Middle Drive.
Adding another patch to the already multicultural patchwork quilt that is Decatur County, the band will be performing in their traditional garb as roving musicians to help celebrate the event.
According to the Oxford Dictionary, “Mariachi” is a genre of regional Mexican folk music that dates back to at least the 18th century, evolving over time in the countryside of various regions of western Mexico — possibly in the state of Jalisco. Over time, this style of music has become popular beyond Mexico’s borders. In 2011, UNESCO even named mariachi as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
The usual mariachi group today consists of as many as eight violins, two trumpets and at least one guitar, including a high-pitched vihuela and an acoustic bass guitar called a guitarrón, and all players take turns singing lead and doing backup vocals.
Mariachi musicians traditionally perform in “Charro” garb, (“charro” being Mexican horse riders). Their outfits traditionally include waist-length jackets, fitted pants and special bowties. Most band members also wear boots and sombreros.
Typically roving from spot to spot at performances, mariachi bands usually know many songs and traditionally perform requests.
El Charro is the second storefront for the Kinghtstown-based El Charro’s franchise. They employ 12 people, with four cooks. David Lozano, the co-owner, started in construction in Michigan before relocating here to open the Greensburg store.
“Opening a restaurant here has been a good experience. I like this town and the weather here is better than up in Knightstown. Greensburg has been very welcoming,” said Lozano.
