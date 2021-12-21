BATESVILLE — The Economic Development Commission recently met to discuss their completed year’s spending and the potential to continue spending with a marketing and public relations firm called the Partnership.
The EDC has spent approximately $165,000 with the Partnership (TPI) since 2019.
Proposed funding has increased from $75,000 in 2021 to $105,000 for the 2022 12-month plan. According to TPI Senior Director of Partner Services Liz Guymon, this increase will allow the transition from a project-based approach to a full public relations management approach and search engine optimization for the opportunities afforded in Batesville along with a paid media campaign.
Essentially, the group would create a video and have completed their effort in the past. In the new “agency of record” model, the group would create the video then tell the city how to use and market the video. Rather than a transactional model, the model would be a partnership.
“This is an ongoing ask, marketing doesn’t end,” said Ginny Faller, EDC member. “How do we as a city plan to continue funding that? It behooves us as this group to think through that.”
EDC representatives listened to a Zoom presentation from TPI about the 2022 statement of work and requested the spending be tabled until their next meeting on January 21. At the January meeting, TPI will offer a more detailed description of work included in the new spending plan.
Last month, Community Development Director Tricia Miller received $7,500 after approval from the EDC to contribute to a rebranding effort underway by TPI and the City of Batesville. The funds were earmarked to hire local photographer Erin Schuerman.
TPI’s marketing group, represented by Guymon and Nathalie Lalande, has revamped the entire marketing campaign for the city that focuses on population and economic growth.
The City of Batesville, represented by Miller and EDC Executive Director Sarah Lamping, Schuerman and two marketing representatives from TPI, met and completed a two-day photoshoot focusing on the “Build Better in Batesville” campaign. This campaign replaced the outdated “Can’t Beat Batesville” model.
“Remember, we’re living inside of something that we’re trying to market outside,” Lamping said. “So the fresh eyes from an outsider working on this [TPI] are invaluable.”
It’s important that the City of Batesville focuses on how to tell their story better, according to CEO of the new Indiana Destination Development Corporation and Ripley County native Elaine Bedel.
Miller said the city is currently focused on finding a new creative concept and direction for this marketing movement.
Schuerman has been instructed to focus on five highlights for the campaign: Lifestyle, commerce, entertainment, community and education. Other projects under this umbrella include new digital development, social media creative designs, a new website called “Discover Batesville” and a new campaign landing page.
Ripley County Community Foundation attorney Amy Streator, Main Street Director Tina Longstreth and Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Melissa Tucker, along with Lamping and Miller, formed a marketing coalition committee.
The group meets every two weeks to discuss current goals and the direction of the city’s marketing campaign.
They also discuss short-term and long-term projects focusing on website design and development, creative design of landing page, photography, social media content and analytics.
Since hiring Schuerman the coalition has created a Sharesync file of photos showing Batesville as modern, vibrant and opportunistic. According to Miller, a manifesto video recorded with TPI is in the editing process and three different social media platforms have shown higher rates of engagement.
