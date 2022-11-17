INDIANAPOLIS - Levi Marlatt, a member of the Rushville FFA Chapter, was named a national winner at the recently held 95th National FFA Convention and Expo.
Marlatt was the national winner with his FFA proficiency, Agricultural Mechanics Design and Fabrication.
Proficiency Awards are given to FFA members who have used their Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE’s) to develop set skills to help them with future careers. Marlatt used his SAE to help him run his own small business where he designs and creates parts for tractors and farm equipment.
Marlatt, having been announced on stage at the Convention, also received a monetary prize of $1,000. He has also been asked to speak on multiple radio stations and podcasts to share the story of his FFA Proficiency.
“No matter how big your success is, being humble at every moment will make you respected more than you will ever know,” Marlatt said about his win.
Marlatt has also stated that his skills have expanded greatly from his proficiency in the FFA, adding that his responsibilities, management decisions, and more would not have been the same without the SAE program the FFA offers.
The Rushville FFA, composed of 116 members, is proud of all of Marlatt’s accomplishments inside and out of the FFA.
