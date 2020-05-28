Captain Nate LaMar, Military Academy Liaison Officer for East-Central and Southeastern Indiana, announced the following regarding area residents graduating from or soon entering the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York.
Caleb Marsden, son of Steven and Christina Marsden of Rushville. A member of Rushville Consolidated High School’s Class of 2013, Caleb first enlisted in the Army as an Infantryman. He did his basic training at Ft. Benning, Georgia, then was assigned to Ft. Bliss, Texas. At the time of his appointment to West Point, he was a Specialist (E-4). Caleb majored in Philosophy with a Cultural Studies track (minor). He will graduate from West Point on June 13, and on May 23 was commissioned a Second Lieutenant (O-1) in the Regular Army, as a Transportation Corps officer, with his first assignment to Ft. Hood, Texas.
Levi Baldridge, son of Thomas and Marie Baldridge of Winchester. A member of Winchester Community High School’s Class of 2016, Levi majored in Law and Legal Studies with an Environmental Engineering track (minor). He will graduate from West Point on June 13, and on May 23 was commissioned a Second Lieutenant (O-1) in the Regular Army, as a Military Police officer, with first assignment to Ft. Bragg, N.C.
Benjamin Harvey, son of Douglas and Nancy Harvey of New Palestine. A member of Cathedral High School’s Class of 2015, Ben majored in American Politics with an Environmental Engineering track (minor). He will graduate from West Point on June 13, and on May 23 was commissioned a Second Lieutenant (O-1) in the Regular Army, as a Field Artillery officer, with first assignment to Ft. Carson, CO.
Cael McCormick, son of Trent and Dr. Jennifer McCormick of Yorktown. A member of Yorktown High School’s Class of 2016, Cael majored in Systems Engineering. He will graduate from West Point on June 13, and on May 23 was commissioned a Second Lieutenant (O-1) in the Regular Army, as a Cyber Corps officer, with his first assignment to Ft. Gordon, GA.
The following area resident has been appointed to West Point, to which he will report for Cadet Basic Training in July:
Adam Behling, son of Mike and Carol Behling of Columbus. Columbus North High School, Class of 2020. Nominated by US Senator Mike Braun and US Representative Greg Pence.
The following students were selected to attend the week-long Summer Leaders Experience at West Point, which was supposed to have taken place in June, but has been canceled, due to COVID-19:
Edie Ferguson, daughter of CPT (Ret.) Jeremiah and Carrie Ferguson of Farmland. Currently a junior at the Indiana Academy for Science, Mathematics and Humanities at Ball State University in Muncie.
Owen Matthew, son of Mark and Jennifer Matthew of Lawrenceburg. Currently a junior at East Central High School in St. Leon.
