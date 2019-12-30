GREENSBURG — Greensburg Mayor-elect Joshua Marsh has announced his administration’s department heads.
Sarah Hamer will serve as Greensburg Building Commissioner.
Hamer started working for the City of Greensburg in January 1988 as a dispatcher for the Greensburg Police Department. After six and a half years, she left that position to raise her son.
In 1996, she returned to the Greensburg Police Department as a 911 dispatcher and IDACS Coordinator for another two and a half years.
In February 2014, Hamer worked part-time in the city clerk-treasurer’s office and also filled in as the administrative assistant to the Mayor.
In June 2014, she became the full-time administrative assistant to the Mayor of Greensburg.
Mark Klosterkemper will continue to serve as Greensburg Street Commissioner.
Klosterkemper is a lifelong resident of Greensburg and Decatur County. He graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science Degree from the Krannert School of Management. He also served the residents of Decatur County as a two-term county commissioner.
Before coming to the City of Greensburg, he worked for an engineering firm that specializes in the transportation sector.
He has been the Greensburg Street Commissioner since March 2008, which also oversees the Sanitation Department and the stormwater system.
He serves as the employee in Responsible Charge for all INDOT funded projects and the annual Community Crossings Matching Grant program. He served on the Sick Bank Board, the Traffic Committee, the Plat and Subdivision Review Committee and liaison to the Redevelopment Commission.
Klosterkemper provides management and inspection on construction projects, prepare and submit transportation grant applications, assist the city engineers with surveying, design plans and contractual documents, prepare city-wide bid documents.
Ron May will continue to serve as Greensburg City Engineer.
He earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and a Master of Science in Civil Engineering with a major area of study in Traffic and Transportation Engineering. He has been a practicing engineer for nearly 50 years. He has been a licensed Professional Engineer for 45 years and licensed by the State of Indiana as a Professional Engineer for over 40 years, and started working for the City of Greensburg in March 2015.
From March 2015 through May 2017, May served as the City’s Building Official, Planning Director, Zoning Administrator and provided staff support to the Planning Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals and Historic Preservation Commission.
May has served as the city engineer, utility engineer, the floodplain administrator and the storm water management administrator.
Over the years, May has provided professional engineering opinions and advice for numerous city activities and projects.
Kristen Williams has been named the Greensburg Communications Director, a newly created position.
Williams was born and raised in Rensselaer, located in the northwest corner of Indiana. She attended the University of Indianapolis and graduated in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science is Experience Design and Communications with an emphasis in Research and Development. While at UIndy, she worked for the Senate Republicans in the Indiana General Assembly as a press intern during the 2015 legislative session. Later that year, she became the Communications Director of the Indiana Republican Party.
In that role, she created communications strategy with local, statewide and national candidates running for public office and trained candidates on how to use communication tools to create a transparent campaign. Because of her work with the Indiana Republican Party, she earned the Indiana Republican Party’s Chairman’s Award.
In 2017, Williams left the Indiana GOP and became the Digital Director for the Office of the Indiana Attorney General (OAG). While serving in OAG, she managed the social media accounts and created content, produced creative projects, worked with outside vendors for large scale communication implementation and supervised statewide outreach programming efforts. Kristen is also a recipient of a Bronze Telly Award for her video production work.
Brendan Bridges will continue to serve as Greensburg Chief of Police.
Bridges has been with Greensburg Police Department for 18 and a half years and became chief in 2014. Before becoming police chief, he held the positions of detective, sergeant and lieutenant. Chief Bridges has also held assignments as an emergency vehicle operations instructor, defensive tactics instructor, strategies of patrol tactics instructor and field training coordinator.
He has been married to Alyson Bridges for 13 years and has a son named Jaxon.
Nathan Stoermer will serve as the new Greensburg Fire Chief.
He an 18 year veteran of emergency services with experience in emergency medical care, special event and incident planning, fire investigations, incident command, community risk reduction, strategic planning, apparatus specification and fire department management.
Stoermer currently holds many IFSAC and ProBoard certifications along with Blue Card Incident Command, National Registry Paramedic, International Association of Arson Investigator Certified Fire Investigator and Chief Fire Officer Creditiental. He obtained his Associates of Applied Science degree in Paramedic Science from Ivy Tech Community College in 2004 and completed his Bachelor of Science in Fire Administration in 2015 from Eastern Kentucky University.
He is finishing his second year of the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program with an anticipated completion date of late 2020/early 2021. He joined the fire service in 2006 as a career member of a combination fire department in Evansville until 2016.
Currently, he is the assistant fire chief of the Eudora (Kansas) Fire and EMS Department.
Rick Denney will continue to serve as Greensburg Water Plant Superintendent, and Donna Lecher will serve as the Water Office Manager-Controller.
Denney was born and raised in Greensburg. He graduated from Greensburg Community High School in 1992 and is married with four children. He started with the Greensburg Water Department in 1996 as swing shift operator and was promoted to distribution foreman in 1998.
In February 2000, Denney was promoted to his current position as Greensburg Water Plant Superintendent. He currently holds the Indiana Department of Environmental Management licenses WT5, WT3 and DSL to operate Large surface and groundwater systems.
Lecher has worked for the city in this capacity since Jan. 1, 1993. Before this position, she worked for Decatur County as a deputy auditor for six years. She is certified in Municipal Management and is a member of the American Water Works Association, Indiana Rural Water Association, the Indiana Association of Cities and Towns, the Decatur County Community Scholarship Committee, St. Catherine of Siena Church, St. Mary’s Alumni Association, and North Branch Golf Course.
Lecher was a key player in the Honda Tif District financing for the $34 million utility upgrades necessary for Honda. She has a team of six and is responsible for water, wastewater and sanitation meter reading and billing, accounts receivable, accounts payable, payroll, inventory and assets, utility project payments and reconciling, and serves as the Greensburg Water Board Secretary.
She is married to Tim Lecher; they have six children and six grandchildren.
Jeff Smith will continue as the Greensburg Wastewater Superintendent.
He graduated from North Decatur High School in 1971. In 1978, he worked at Bohn Aluminum and Brass as a laboratory tech, performing analysis of electroplating operations and analysis of the wastewater treatment discharge. In 1981, he passed the Class B Industrial Wastewater Certification passed the Class C Industrial Wastewater Certification in 1988.
In June 1998, Smith began working at the Greensburg Wastewater Treatment Plant as a laborer. In January 1999, he was named superintendent of the Wastewater Treatment Plant. In 2001, he passed the Class IV Municipal Wastewater Certification. During his time as superintendent the Wastewater Treatment Plant, the plant underwent three major upgrades to increase treatment plant capacity and better removal of chemical elements.
Marsh indicated he sees good things in Greensburg’s future and is counting on this leadership team to help get the community to where it needs to be.
“This leadership team is prepared to work for the residents of Greensburg on day one,” Marsh stated in a news release. “Each person brings years of experience within their different fields, and are prepared to move Greensburg into its next stage of growth. I have full confidence in the change they will bring and I look forward to getting to work on January 1.”
All department heads and the Communications Director will report to the Mayor’s Office.
Marsh said he, with the collaboration of Greensburg’s department heads, will move Greensburg into the future by making our streets safe, investing in our community, expanding our infrastructure and upholding transparency with our residents.
Those involved officially begin their service to the city as part of the Marsh Administration Jan. 1, 2020.
