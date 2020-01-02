Marsh appoints four to Board of Works

GREENSBURG — New Greensburg Mayor Joshua Marsh officially announced his appointments to the City of Greensburg Board of Works Thursday.
Marsh, who as mayor is also a member of the Board of Works, will join four other board members with the turn of the new administration. As mayor, Marsh appoints the members to serve four-year terms.
The Board of Works will now consist of Jamie Cain (City Councilor), Rodney King, Glenn Tebbe and Karen (Dea) Rust.
According to information provided by the city, the Board of Works oversees the day-to-day operations of public safety, city services, traffic improvements, air and water pollution, building inspections, animal control and aviation.
“Greensburg is in an excellent position with our returning and new board members,” Marsh said in a statement issued to the Daily News. “This board includes veterans with experience in our city policies and procedures and new people with fresh perspectives on the questions facing our community. I look forward to working with the members of this board over the next four years.”
Up until this point, the Board of Works had consisted of former Mayor Dan Manus, Darrell Poling, Glenn Tebbe, Rick Emsweller and Carol Perkins.
As previously reported by the Daily News, Marsh ousted Manus by a vote of 1,643 to 886 (64.97 percent to 35.03 percent) during the November municipal election.
The first city meeting under the Marsh administration, which is a Board of Works meeting, will take place at 5 p.m. Monday at Greensburg City Hall followed by the Greensburg City Council meeting at 7 p.m.
