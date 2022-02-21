INDIANAPOLIS — The Randall L. Tobias Center for Leadership Excellence at Indiana University congratulates the 17th class of Tobias Fellows, an exclusive cohort designed to enhance the leadership skills of high-talent, experienced leaders.
During the year-long program, Fellows receive individual coaching and meet for ten leadership retreats of innovative, experiential programming designed to develop five key competencies and unique insights to address the complex issues facing executive-level leaders.
The program provides intensive study in both the elements and contexts of leadership.
The ability to interact with other executives from public, private, nonprofit and academic sectors with experience in civic and organizational leadership is the unique niche of the Tobias Fellows Program.
The 2022 Tobias Fellows cohort includes:
Courtney Arango, Director of Government Affairs, AES Indiana
Mark Ashworth, Director Business Systems Support, Indiana Department of Revenue
Nicole Cerman, Director, Community Health, IU Health
Dr. John Kuykendall, III, Dean, School of Education, University of Indianapolis
Joshua Marsh, Mayor, City of Greensburg
Dr. Laura Treanor, Provost, Vincennes University
About the Randall L. Tobias Center for Leadership Excellence
The Randall L. Tobias Center for Leadership Excellence prepares leaders for 21st century challenges. Now in its 16th year, the Tobias Leadership Center bridges the gap between knowledge and practice, so leaders are empowered to develop people, organizations and communities who can solve complex problems. The center’s signature initiatives are the Tobias Fellows program, our Oral History Library, the Hazelett Forum and Leadership Engagement and Discovery (LEAD) events. Established at Indiana University, the Tobias Leadership Center is headquartered on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis, Indiana. The center partners with the Kelley School of Business, Lilly Family School of Philanthropy and O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University.
