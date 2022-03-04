COLUMBUS - Greensburg Mayor Josh Marsh was elected Secretary of the Board of Directors of Administrative Resources association (ARa) at its quarterly meeting held last month in Columbus.
The association, which is owned by southern Indiana cities, provides assistance in the planning and financing of community and economic development projects.
In announcing the election, Eric Frey, Executive Director of ARa, stated: “Mayor Marsh as one of our newer members of the board has shown amazing leadership, professionalism, and support for ARa and myself. His election as an officer of the association is a reflection of the respect and confidence of his fellow mayors.”
ARa is a governmental association founded in 1973 with help from the Lilly Endowment. ARa helps cities better compete for community and economic development resources and comply with complex federal regulations.
ARa has negotiated financial incentive packages for more than 200 new industrial ventures resulting in the investment of more than $750 million and the creation of more than 4,000 new jobs.
ARa has helped create and manage small business loan programs totaling over $1 million.
In the area of community development, ARa has developed and administered more than 600 projects involving water and sewer systems, affordable housing, park and recreation facilities, new public buildings, downtown and neighborhood revitalization, law enforcement programs, and transportation systems.
“Although I am a newer board member, ARa has helped our community acquire funds to help improve community infrastructure and assisted in pursuing COVID funding for our business grant program,” Marsh said. “ARa is an effective and efficient way for cities to work together, and I am pleased to have been selected to serve as an officer.”
