Marsh outlines 100 day plan

GREENSBURG — Mayor Joshua Marsh has officially outlined his 100 Day Plan.
As part of his plan, Marsh is focusing on public safety, infrastructure, community investments, communications and more.
According to information provided by the city, as part of the public safety portion of his plan, Marsh plans to develop and announce expanded Public Safety Nights Out, increase Greensburg Police Department and Greensburg Fire Department presence and engagement in local schools, begin the process of a public safety staffing study to identify current capacity and to prepare for future needs, and visit with each of the recovery community groups.
The infrastructure portion of the plan mentions applying for $200,000 in Community Crossing Grant money from the Indiana Department of Transportation for city streets, and also to present INDOT a “needed project” to rebuild N. Michigan Avenue from Ireland Street to the bypass. According to the city, that project is valued at $18 million.
Additionally, the infrastructure plan calls for beginning the process of improving the city’s geographic information system mapping system (GIS) for better monitoring of system repairs, citizen requests and accessing asset management.
Marsh will also look to review and update the pavement asset management plan, prepare an application for the third round of the Next Level Trail grant funding for a multi-use path along Freeland Road, and lastly, prepare a plan for Park Road for a multi-use path connecting downtown to the city park.
For community investment, Marsh plans to continue planning and construction of Pirate Park, encourage investment in Greensburg by streamlining city processes, to partner with Greensburg’s Rotary Club to improve the northeast corner of Main and Lincoln streets, promote growth and development on Memorial and Veterans Way, and investigate a sidewalk, curb and alley replacement partnership.
The communications portion of the plan will focus on having a regular, monthly radio show with WTRE and WRBI, improving outgoing city communication with local media outlets, improving communication systems for the public to communicate with city departments, rebranding official city documents across departments, and establishing official city social media platforms.
The Marsh administration also outlined plans to restructure the Mayor’s Youth Council with Greensburg Community School Corporation and encouraging the continuing education of city employees.
“Over the last year, I spent a considerable amount of time in the community having conversations about what our future looks like,” Marsh said in a statement issued to the Daily News. “As our team started building the 100 Day Plan, we considered the conversations I had with residents about the issues that are important to them and built in the goals of our department heads. I am looking forward to working with our administration leadership to implement and meet these goals over the next 100 days.”
Marsh was elected mayor in November when he defeated Democratic incumbent Mayor Dan Manus by a vote of 1,643 to 886 (64.97 percent to 35.03 percent).
