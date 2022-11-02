CONNERSVILLE - Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary, owned and operated by Indiana Audubon Society, recently received a $4,000 grant from the Fayette Community Foundation with matching funds from Indiana Audubon.
The grant will provide for the design and installation of a new interpretive birding trail at the Society’s flagship property in Connersville.
Through grants, the Fayette Community Foundation supports programs and projects that serve community betterment, health and human services, and education, made possible in part due to the Community IMPACT Fund.
Six new interpretive signs will provide educational notes about wildlife and habitats local to the Sanctuary, with a focus on birds. Visitors will be able to visit the sign locations and learn about topics such as local migratory and resident birds, other animal species, ecological features, habitat features and more.
This project aligns with Indiana Audubon’s mission and is intended to make a positive impact on the local community.
The new interpretive trail will be unveiled in the spring, coinciding with Indiana Audubon’s 125th anniversary.
To learn more about this project or to find an Indiana Audubon program near you, visit indianaaudubon.org.
