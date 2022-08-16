CONNERSVILLE – Indiana Audubon is hosting a special fall Open House from 9 a.m. to 3 pm. Saturday, September 3, at Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary.
This event is an opportunity to enjoy the perks of Indiana Audubon membership and to learn more about the 700-acre nature preserve just outside of Connersville.
Visitors will be able to explore the grounds and hike over 8 miles of walking trails. Select nature hikes will be offered in both the morning and afternoon, and visitors can watch live songbird banding at 9 a.m.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the Markle Barn.
Visitors may also enjoy the perks of Audubon membership with a free fishing demo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Poles, bait, and instruction will be provided, or you may bring your own equipment.
Free camping is also available in the rustic campground Friday and Saturday for registered participants. Audubon members receive free camping and fishing year-round as part of their membership.
To learn more about the free activities, and to register for a campsite, visit the event page at indianaaudubon.org/events. Camping space is limited.
To learn more about this event or to find an Indiana Audubon Society program near you, visit them on the web at indianaaudubon.org.
