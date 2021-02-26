INDIANAPOLIS — At a virtual award ceremony, Indiana INTERNnet (IIN) – the statewide internship matching organization – praised the resiliency of students, employers and educators during a particularly challenging year for work-based learning.
City of Rushville Intern Mason Gordon was honored as College Intern of the Year.
"While I'm grateful for the individual honor, it was truly a team effort. Time and time again, Brian Sheehan and Mayor Mike Pavey went above and beyond to give me responsibilities that truly had an impact on the community," Gordon said. "These guys deserve all the credit in the world for enabling me to find the success that I have. They are truly selfless servant leaders."
The IMPACT Awards program, now in its 15th year, recognized winners and nominees in the categories of Intern of the Year (college, high school and non-traditional), Employer of the Year (non-profit and for-profit), Career Development Professional of the Year (high school and college) and Intern Supervisor of the Year. A panel of impartial judges chose winners from 110 nominations.
“Today’s winners and nominees did not let the challenges of 2020 stop them from doing extraordinary things in work-based learning,” Mike Slocum, Indiana INTERNnet’s executive director, said. “It was inspiring to hear how employers, students and educators quickly adapted to ensure internship programs continued.”
The 2021 IMPACT Award winners are:
- College Intern of the Year (tie)
- Mason Gordon (City of Rushville; Purdue University)
- Erin Moher (netlogx, LLC; Indiana University)
- High School Intern of the Year: Kelly Burnham (Miller’s Merry Manor; Woodlan Junior/Senior High School)
- Non-Traditional Intern of the Year: Jake McCarty (The Garrett Companies, Greenwood)
- Intern Supervisor of the Year: Cindy McCullough (BGBC Partners, LLP, Indianapolis)
- College Career Development Professional of the Year: Jan Nickless (Indiana University)
- High School Career Development Professional of the Year: Lori Heuer (Columbia City High School, Whitley County)
- Employer of the Year (For-profit): RJL Solutions (Terre Haute)
- Employer of the Year (Non-profit): The International Center (Indianapolis)
- David R. McKinnis Community Partner Award: TechPoint (Indianapolis)
Gordon spent three of his four years at Purdue University interning with the city of Rushville. During that time, he built strong relationships and contributed to multiple meaningful projects. The skills Gordon built, however, were put to the test in 2020.
As COVID-19 reached Rushville, Gordon led a team of interns in reaching out to more than 500 companies to proactively measure the impact of the virus on the city’s economy. Through those calls, Gordon and his team collected valuable data and gathered key contact information so the city could easily communicate information about its COVID-19 response and various funding opportunities.
Rushville intends to continue using the list of contact information Gordon gathered for the city’s business retention and expansion efforts.
Gordon’s impact didn’t stop there. He led the city’s intern team in managing a program called Rush Back to Local Business. The initiative raised $20,000 to help incentivize a gift card program to boost the local economy during the shutdown period. That led to the city selling nearly $60,000 in local gift cards in just three hours.
He also worked with the Heart of Rushville to submit and receive COVID-19 grants. Through his efforts, Gordon secured two grants totaling $11,700 for the organization.
Gordon’s passion for rural development and his experience with the city of Rushville has led him to pursuing a master’s degree for rural futures planning and innovation at the National University of Ireland Galway. He’s attending the university thanks to being selected as a Mitchell Scholar. Gordon is only the second Purdue student to receive that scholarship.
-Information provided by Indiana Chamber of Commerce.
