GREENSBURG – The Decatur County United Fund’s 2020 campaign kicks off in September with the message of “Local Resources – Making Local Impact.”
Joane Cunningham, Executive Director, said, “We believe that we, as individuals — and collectively as an organization — share a responsibility for the future of our community. When we exercise compassion for our neighbors, we build a foundation for prosperity. By reaching out a hand to one, we influence the condition of all.”
The United Fund continues to address tough issues like food insecurity, mental and physical wellness, disaster response-recovery-readiness, childcare for working families, bereavement support, early education-youth-and parent empowerment, employment assistance, and transportation.
In 2021, United Fund will fund 16 local non-profit organizations dedicated to assisting individuals in Decatur County.
The funded community partners that benefit from United Fund dollars are: Advocates for Children, American Red Cross, Carousel Play & Learn Center, Catch A Ride, Champions of Youth, Children’s Advocacy Center, Community Healthcare Clinic, Decatur County Family YMCA, Decatur County Youth Baseball, Girls Inc., Girl Scouts, Greensburg Community Bread of Life, Head Start and Human Services, Kids Closet of Decatur County, Our Hospice of Decatur/Shelby, and Rural Works Program. The programs provide valuable mentoring, advocacy, early childhood development, prevention, leadership development, meals, bereavement support, and crisis intervention to many individuals in need.
The 2020 campaign goal is $520,000 and is currently at $19,155 or just 3.7% to goal.
In addition, the Decatur County United Fund is excited to announce a matching opportunity for the 2020 Campaign. The $53,778 matching opportunity is for new gifts of $100 or more, any increase in employee pledging, and any corporate gift increase will be matched. The match will allow the United Fund to implement educational programs in partnership with the new Detention Center. The $48,400 in correctional programming would encompass a broad array of services and interventions, including substance abuse treatment, educational programming, and life skills classes.
The objective of this funding will provide prisoners with programming to improve their behavior, both before and after release from jail. This correctional programming is intended to not only enhance public safety by lowering recidivism, but also to promote greater safety within the facility by reducing misconduct. It is also important that Decatur County focuses on reducing recidivism to encourage family preservation for the children of our future.
The balance of $5,378 in match dollars will allow the United Fund to expand their digital services.
There are several ways to give to the Decatur County United Fund. Individuals can give by mailing a check to the Decatur County United Fund at 108 S. Broadway, Suite 1, Greensburg, IN 47240. Other options to give include a memorial gift as a thoughtful remembrance of a loved one; a tribute gift to celebrate and honor someone special in your life; holiday giving is a wonderful way to celebrate the season while supporting your local community; estate gifts are a way to leave a legacy and support your financial, tax, and estate planning goals; or the annual campaign through your company.
“We hope you will pledge your support and consider your gift and how this one act can change the future of our community. We hope you will have compassion and give generously,” Cunningham said.
Information provided
