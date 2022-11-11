GREENSBURG - Opening Friday in the Greensburg Junior High School auditorium is the GJHS Choral Department presentation of "Matilda Jr."
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Tickets, available at the door, are $8 for adults, $5 for students and free for children 5 and under.
"Matilda Jr." is the story of a little girl with extraordinary powers. The daughter of abusive parents, Matilda (Victoria Stier) finds refuge in library books, which she reads quickly and in creating her own stories.
Things are no better at school, where Matilda also must face a cruel headmistress, Miss Trunchbull (Lilly Ramey).
She finds companionship in her teacher, Miss Honey (Adriane Swineford) who, though well-intentioned, is shy and fragile.
Brave little Matilda knows she has to stand up against the adults in her world, and in doing so discovers her own remarkable powers.
Matilda’s bravery teaches Miss Honey and her classmates an important lesson.
Cast of Matilda Jr.
Eric - David Stallsmith
Tommy - Corvin Hendershott
Amanda - Kennedy Hoyt
Bruce - Stryker Steckel
Lavender - Anna Marie Hackman
Alice - Ava Roszelle
Hortensia - Amina Winkler
Nigel - Noah Grossman
Matilda - Victoria Stier
Mr. Wormwood - Matthew Heath
Mrs. Wormwood - Alaina Hostetler
Michael - Logan Simpson
Mrs. Phelps - Elizabeth Walden
Escapologist - Eli Rayles
Acrobat - Allison Duncan
Miss Honey - Adriane Swineford
Agatha Trunchbul - Lilly Ramey
Cook - Belle Schoettmer
Rudolpho - Ethan Miller
Sergei - Tate Running-McKeown
PARENTS
Kelsi Bell, Savannah Bryant, Jordynn Chandler, Jessi Gauck, Audrina Hobbs, Kinzi Hollin, Mariah Murray, Jozey Powers, and Allie Schroeder
Big Kids
Maddie Brewsaugh, Gianna Franklin, Emma Ralston, Sophia Salinas-Nogueras, Belle Schoettmer, Ava Shaw, Izzy Taylor, Aubrey Tressler, and Madi Williams
Lila Agee, Leah Baute, Tensley Brewsaugh, Sofia Cackowski, Keirra Carpenter, Mila DeHoff, Peyzlee Ferdinand, Nevaeh Griffith, Abby Hoffman, Kate Huffmeyer, Sophia Keppel, Chesnie Lewellyn, Caitlyn Morton, Addy Murray, Emma O’Sullivan', Caroline Perez, Samora Schroder, June Sherfield, Meredith Stallard, Ella Kate Stewart, and Kate Villalva
