Matilda (Victoria Stier) has a discussion with Librarian Mrs. Phelps (Elizabeth Walden) during "Matilda Jr." being presented by the GJHS Choral Department at the Greensburg Junior High School this weekend.

GREENSBURG - Opening Friday in the Greensburg Junior High School auditorium is the GJHS Choral Department presentation of "Matilda Jr."

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Tickets, available at the door,  are $8 for adults, $5 for students and free for children 5 and under. 

"Matilda Jr." is the story of a little girl with extraordinary powers. The daughter of abusive parents, Matilda (Victoria Stier) finds refuge in library books, which she reads quickly and in creating her own stories.

Things are no better at school, where Matilda also must face a cruel headmistress, Miss Trunchbull (Lilly Ramey).

She finds companionship in her teacher, Miss Honey (Adriane Swineford) who, though well-intentioned, is shy and fragile.

Brave little Matilda knows she has to stand up against the adults in her world, and in doing so discovers her own remarkable powers.

Matilda’s bravery teaches Miss Honey and her classmates an important lesson.

Cast of Matilda Jr. 

Eric - David Stallsmith

Tommy - Corvin Hendershott

Amanda - Kennedy Hoyt

Bruce - Stryker Steckel

Lavender - Anna Marie Hackman

Alice - Ava Roszelle

Hortensia - Amina Winkler

Nigel - Noah Grossman

Matilda - Victoria Stier

Mr. Wormwood - Matthew Heath

Mrs. Wormwood - Alaina Hostetler

Michael - Logan Simpson

Mrs. Phelps - Elizabeth Walden

Escapologist - Eli Rayles

Acrobat - Allison Duncan

Miss Honey - Adriane Swineford

Agatha Trunchbul - Lilly Ramey

Cook - Belle Schoettmer

Rudolpho - Ethan Miller

Sergei - Tate Running-McKeown

PARENTS

Kelsi Bell, Savannah Bryant, Jordynn Chandler, Jessi Gauck, Audrina Hobbs, Kinzi Hollin, Mariah Murray, Jozey Powers, and Allie Schroeder

Big Kids

Maddie Brewsaugh, Gianna Franklin, Emma Ralston, Sophia Salinas-Nogueras, Belle Schoettmer, Ava Shaw, Izzy Taylor, Aubrey Tressler, and Madi Williams

Little Kids

Lila Agee, Leah Baute, Tensley Brewsaugh, Sofia Cackowski, Keirra Carpenter, Mila DeHoff, Peyzlee Ferdinand, Nevaeh Griffith, Abby Hoffman, Kate Huffmeyer, Sophia Keppel, Chesnie Lewellyn, Caitlyn Morton, Addy Murray, Emma O’Sullivan', Caroline Perez, Samora Schroder, June Sherfield, Meredith Stallard, Ella Kate Stewart, and Kate Villalva

 

