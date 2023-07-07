BATESVILLE – The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce coordinated a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new restaurant in Batesville on June 26.
Maxim at Hillcrest can be found at the former site of Izzy’s in the Hillcrest Golf & Country Club, 850 N. Walnut Street.
According to a Jan. 31 Daily News article, Maxim at Hillcrest overlooks a pristine 18-hole golf course and strives to provide a unique and affordable dining experience. The menu features a wide range of dining options, signature mixed cocktails and spirits, and an extensive wine selection.
The previously published article notes that Rushville native and Maxim owner Mike Hartzler is passionate about food.
“Cooking does not have to be complicated to be delicious and memorable,” Hartzler said. “Using only the highest quality and freshest products available – no matter how complex the preparation – allows the true flavors and textures of the food to take center stage. This is what inspired the name Maxim. Maxim, by definition, is a general truth, fundamental principle, or rule of conduct.”
For more information about Maxim at Hillcrest, visit https://maximathillcrest.com/.
For more information about Hillcrest Golf & Country Club, visit https://www.hillcrest-gcc.com/.
