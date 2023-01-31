BATESVILLE – Izzy’s at Hillcrest announced their pending closure last July. A new restaurant in the same building, Maxim at Hillcrest, was announced in December and is slated to open sometime in February though an exact date has not been made known.
Overlooking Hillcrest’s pristine 18-hole golf course, Maxim at Hillcrest will strive to serve the finest food and beverages culminating in one of the area’s most unique but affordable dining experiences, according to Hillcrest representatives. The menu will consist of classic American steak and seafood style cuisine, signature mixed cocktails and spirits, and an extensive wine selection.
Rushville native and Maxim owner Mike Hartzler is extremely passionate about food.
“Cooking does not have to be complicated to be delicious and memorable,” Hartzler said. “Using only the highest quality and freshest products available – no matter how complex the preparation – allows the true flavors and textures of the food to take center stage. This is what inspired the name Maxim. Maxim, by definition, is a general truth, fundamental principle, or rule of conduct.”
Hillcrest Director of Golf Alex Hunt said menu options, services and operating hours are being researched and discussed, and will be announced in the near future.
“We are hoping for a seamless transition between Izzy’s and Maxim, but naturally understand there will be hiccups along the way,” Hunt said. “While the menu will be different, we expect the same great service and quality Izzy’s provided to the community.”
While it may be unusual to have a public restaurant affiliated with a private golf club, it actually works well for both members and non-members, according to Hunt. Who wouldn’t enjoy great food and beautiful views overlooking a golf course nestled within a quaint German town? he asked.
The restaurant will furnish box lunches (for golfers), cater special events at the pool, and host private member functions throughout the year.
“Over the past few months, we had several restaurant owners approach Hillcrest about the space. Some were local, but most were outside of the area. To better gauge what our community wanted, we conducted an online poll to solicit feedback,” Hunt said. “A resounding number of people felt Batesville needed an elevated dining experience with a gastro pub feel. Mike’s vision and experience in the restaurant industry clearly set him apart from the other interested parties.”
