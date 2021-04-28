RUSHVILLE - May 1 is the official start to Mental Health Awareness Month, but the City of Rushville and Rush Memorial Hospital got a jump start on the month.
Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey was joined by Special Programs Director Brian Sheehan, RMH Mental Health Lead Drew Hahn and Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Haylie Lorca on Wednesday at the City Center for a special signing.
Mayor Pavey signed an official proclamation declaring May 5th Mental Health Awareness Day in Rushville.
According to Mental Health America, since 1949, the organization and their affiliates across the country have observed May as Mental Health Month by reaching out to millions of people through the media, local events and screenings. The organization asks others to spread the word that mental health is something that everyone should care about. There are materials and activities on their website, https://www.mhanational.org/, that can be downloaded and used throughout the month and year.
If you know of someone in our community who is struggling with mental health issues, lend a hand to get them help. Asking for help is not a sign of weakness, but a sign of strength.
Mental Health America also noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the mental health of people of all ages. Now, more than ever, it is critical to reduce the stigma around mental health struggles, because that stigma often prevents individuals from seeking help.
To talk to someone immediately, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text the Crisis Text Line at 741741.
