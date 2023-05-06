RUSHVILLE - May has been designated Mental Health Awareness Month, and Drew Hahn, a local resident, mental health advocate, and the Peer Support/Community Outreach Liaison at Rush Memorial Hospital, is doing his part to spread the word about the importance of taking the issue seriously.
"Every year during Mental Health Awareness Month my message or goal has remained the same, to start a healthy and hopeful conversation about mental health," he said. "I believe for years the stigma surrounding mental health has kept conversations at a minimum or with an underlying negative connotation, and I, for one, do not believe that is how anything improves - or how anyone, including our community members - will feel seen, heard or safe. The more we can talk about it, the more it becomes normalized to a point where nobody is ashamed or afraid to reach out for help."
Hahn said there are specific warning signs people should be aware of that indicate they may be having mental health related issues.
"The warning signs that someone may be struggling with can look so different for everyone," he said. "What my signs were or are may not look the same for someone else. With that said, there are plenty of signs that can fit the criteria. If someone has recently became more socially withdrawn or is going through a difficult life event. If someone has started behaving recklessly, talking bleakly about the future, mentioned sleep difficulties or breakdown over little day to day things. If someone struggles to make eye contact, is disengaged from conversation, especially if the subject is something they’d ordinarily be passionate about, fluctuations in appetite or not eating at all. The list could go on and my word is not law, but from my experiences these are things I know my friends and family look for in me and I look for in them."
Hahn said he is proud that Rush County has a growing list of resources, although he recognizes that mental health resources are still scarce in many places.
"A few years ago, Rush County may have had one or two resources, but that is not the case anymore," he said. "Rush Memorial Hospital has created a Behavioral and Mental Health Department that is constantly growing and looking at innovative ways to help the community. Rush County also is the home to Harcourt Counseling Services, Centerstone, and Meridian Health Services, which are recognized as mental health services. They all have different areas of expertise that can offer a variety of service across the board."
Hahn said that, as a whole, the topic of mental health in the Rush County community is being talked about more, and there are additional initiatives in the works.
"We are working on finalizing the details on several different free mental health related support groups for our community members set to begin in July," he said. "These support groups will be provided to the community by Rush Memorial Hospital and Suicide Prevention across Rush County (SPARC) with facilitators from both Rush Memorial Hospital and Harcourt Counseling Services. I am really excited to get those up and running and I hope the community takes advantage of these groups. The county is also in the very beginning stages of curating what is called a Crisis Intervention Team through the Crisis Intervention Training by NAMI that includes many members of the community from law enforcement to mental health providers and advocates alike. Rush Memorial Hospital and SPARC also have been providing free Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) Gatekeeper training, facilitated by myself, with the next training on July 22. This training helps attendees recognize the signs of someone who may be in crisis and how to resolve the situation in a safe manner, for any and all members of the community."
Other areas that are expanding and/or in the works include the Kehl Ride Out of Darkness event on July 29; more details on that can be found on their Facebook page.
There will be a Suicide Prevention Walk in September at the Rushville amphitheatre; more information can be found on the SPARC Facebook page.
And through the Rush County Community Foundation Community based Action Planning Committee, work is underway for the second MoreRadLessSad project which allows those involved to provide students with mental health well-being journals and talk with the students about the importance of self-care.
"I think the most important thing is to keep an open mind, stay hopeful, and never be afraid to reach out," Hahn said. "I understand the feeling of loneliness, whether you are struggling yourself or supporting someone who is struggling. I understand that the mental health field is sometimes a difficult area to find what may work for you or a loved one, but there are people that want to help. There are people that want to walk beside you through it, help you find what you need. We have to reach out, we have to create a space that allows each and every one of us the validation and safety to reach out. We cannot be ashamed or afraid. Mental health is real, mental illness is real, but with that reality we have to teach that hope is real and help is real as well."
When asked if there was anything else he wanted to add, Hahn said, "You don’t have to hit rock bottom. The sooner you reach out the sooner you will feel better and safe again. You are not alone in this. To those who are not struggling, join the movement. Join the conversation. Get involved with some of these groups or events, if you’re able. Reach out to those around you, and check in with friends and family. I hope this May helps those who need to to take another step towards silencing the stigma and embracing hope for better days ahead."
