GREENSBURG - Real people have mental illnesses, just like real people have cancer. They don't do anything to deserve it, they don't get it because they are weaker than anyone else, and they don't need to be ashamed. They are real people, just like you and me.
Maybe you and I have been lucky and haven't had to deal with mental illness ourselves. Maybe we have been lucky enough to avoid dealing with diabetes or cancer, but it doesn't mean we are somehow better than someone who has.
“There but for the grace of God, go I” is an expression often spoken as people look at someone else and express thanks that they are not caught in the others' situation.
Depression, the most common mental illness, affects hundreds of thousands of people each year., The line between mental illness and mental health is sometimes very thin. Many people walk that line every day. It is wrong for any of us to think we are immune to a disease that can strike us or our family members without warning.
The people who suffer from mental illness are real people - real people with real feelings and real lives. They deal with the pain and loneliness of mental illness every day, pain that is as real as the pain caused by cancer or Alzheimer's disease.
The pain is real. Sometimes without knowing it and without meaning to, we make things more difficult for those suffering from a mental illness through our ignorance or misconceptions.
During May, Mental Health Month, take some time, not only to nurture your own mental health but to learn and understand a little more about mental illness - very real diseases that affect real people.
The National Alliance for the Mentally Ill has some great resources. Check out their web site. There are NAMI support groups in Columbus, Batesville and Lawrenceburg.
You may call 812-663-6370 for additional information or your local mental health center, Centerstone.
