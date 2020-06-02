Nicholas Bailey was named the Greensburg Optimist Club May Youth of the Month.
The Greensburg Community High School senior has a grade-point average of 4.0 and is a member of National Honor Society, Student Council, Academic Team, SADD and Mayor's Club and has been class president for three years.
The son of Matthew and Jessica Bailey was a Fine Arts Academic Team state qualifier and team captain in 2018-19, has been a Business Professionals of America member for two years and was a first place Payroll Account Award Winner. As a member of the Speech Team, he was a state qualifier for the 2019-20 school year.
He also played tennis, was a Hoosier Boys State delegate and YMCA Youth and Government delegate, was named an Indiana Association of School Principals Rising Star of Indiana and won the Greensburg Breakfast Optimist Club and Indiana South District Optimist essay contests. Bailey placed second in the Sixth Congressional District Art Contest.
In addition, the young man was a Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library high school student page and high school orientation student guide and has volunteered to help others in many ways, including as a Salvation Army bell ringer and Decatur County Memorial Hospital Foundation Gala server.
According to GCHS officials, "Nicholas is an outstanding young man who represents his family and school well. He has been a great example at GCHS the past four years by being actively involved in school programs and engaged in all aspects of his life in Greensburg. He works hard in the classroom taking a most challenging course load. He works enthusiastically for his different activities at school and just has an exemplary attitude that is quite contagious."
Bailey's future plans include attending Indiana University Bloomington Kelley School of Business and majoring in business management/finance.
