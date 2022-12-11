GREENSBURG — Mayor Josh Marsh recently announced he is seeking a second term in next year’s municipal election.
The city’s youngest mayor ever, Marsh took office in 2020 at the onset of the largest world health crisis since the 1918 influenza pandemic.
Since Marsh took office, North Park received an infrastructure upgrade and facelift; lighting, drainage, sidewalks, parking and accessibility were all improved or upgraded. Bonds have been purchased for a new Street Department building and a new home for the Greensburg Fire Department. The work involved with revamping Park Road, a topic of conversation for local city leaders for nearly 15 years, has officially begun. And several streets have been improved and/or resurfaced.
“Before I was elected, people knew that Greensburg was ready to capture our potential, and to do that we needed to address four issues: public safety, infrastructure, community investment and communications,” Marsh said.
In the last two years, Community “Nights Out” have been a success with local first-responders, giving them an opportunity to mix and mingle with the community. Attendance at these events has been good.
Investments in youth spawned internships for local teens as they matriculate to college, with reasons to return when their college days end. Those internships generated a Rebekah Park fitness area and a game-pad at North Park.
The renovation of city hall was met with some criticism, but Marsh compared it to remodeling an old house.
“When you buy a home you have to put in a new air-conditioner, you have to replace the carpet, you have to maintain the roof. It’s the same with our buildings. Just because you build something doesn’t mean it’s good forever,” he said. “And we’re also seeing that in the Fire House Project and the City Street Department facility. Those buildings were built in a simpler time, and they need to be updated. Many of our facilities have been in place for 40 to 50 years. That’s the life expectancy of some of these buildings, and having a long-term capital improvement plan put together, maybe even the first one in many years, not only allows long-term planning for the next 10 years but it means we can continue to have a vision and capital planning that make our community better. I’ll agree that we’ve spent a lot of money, but we’ll turn that money into long-term dividends for our community, and I think that’s what people voted for in 2019.”
Funding sources new to Greensburg have been tapped to cover many of the improvements made during Marsh’s tenure.
Through the Indiana Destination Development Grant, portions of $20 million were earmarked for regional economic and development initiatives, and successful leveraging of airport funding has brought additional funding into the community.
“Because the feds are supplying nearly 80 percent of the funding, local taxpayers will be able to enjoy them for only 20 cents on the local dollar,” he said.
Due to federal and state mandates, funding from water and wastewater dollars may not be used for drainage, and therein lies part of the problem with solving Greensburg’s failing stormwater collection system, Marsh said.
“We’ve made great advancements in what should have been done more than a decade ago in stormwater management,” he said. “This continues to be an issue, not only on the west side but all around the city.”
Marsh said there isn’t a funding source for stormwater management in the city.
“It’s not something we’re going to solve overnight, nor is it something we’re going to solve in the next two to three years, but it is something we’ll continue to chip away at,” he said.
There is already a project in the works for the repair of Main Street west of Ireland.
“We can build off that in future projects with local dollars,” Marsh said.
A new home for the street and fire departments as well as the multi-phase Park Road project are all initiatives Marsh would like to see to completion.
And few can deny the “Make My Move” program put Greensburg on a national stage, but Marsh wants to do more that that.
“I think we’ve got more opportunity for housing, post-secondary education, economic development as far as jobs, retail, service and bringing more people to our community,” he said. “’Make my Move’ has been successful, but how do we turn that into more and more people wanting to be part of our community. That’s my goal for the second term. With the upcoming five years, we can expect to see more community growth. ... That’s why I come to work every day.”{div}Decatur County Prosecutor and Republican Party Central Committee Chairman Nate Harter endorsed Marsh: “Four years ago, Josh Marsh had a vision and the will to outwork everybody else. He won 65% to 35%, and set about delivering on his campaign promises and fulfilling our shared community vision. The hard work and the successful results haven’t stopped since.”
