GREENSBURG – Mayor Josh Marsh recently announced the creation of a Greensburg Youth Council, to come to fruition in early 2022.
“There used to be a Mayor’s Club at the high school that was made up of seniors and a few juniors, and I want to expand on that,” Marsh said. “I want to get a formal commitment from members of every high school grade – somewhere between two and five members for each of the four grades in a formalized structure with an elected Secretary, a Vice Chair and a Chair.”
Marsh envisions the newly chosen council members attending city meetings, offering input from as younger perspective, as well as serving to disseminate information to the larger student body.
“It will work both ways, they’ll provide insight and guidance to us, and get buy-in from the larger student body by taking back decisions made to them, helping them learn and understand why we are doing things as we are,” he explained.
He plans to solicit applications directly from students who might be interested, and take recommendations and referrals from teachers and other interested members of the community.
Mayor Marsh plans to begin the application process soon this spring, with serious work on soliciting a membership in the fall.
Marsh said that the youth buy-in is important for a community in which the youth go off to school and then return to their home community to live.
“I’ve always been a fan of people who go off to school or a trade-school or to a job in the world, and then return to their hometown, just like I did,” Marsh said.
He explained that local government was always interesting to him and when studying for his bachelors’ degree at Ball State, he became more interested in the political side of government.
“The government is really a business, with our service to the public being the goods we sell,” he said. He continued saying that it was his junior year at BSU that he began to understand the physical impact government decisions have.
Marsh published together a resolution that described his vision, and the details are compelling.
Called “Resolution 2021-01: City of Greensburg Mayors’ Council,” the document details the creation of the council, by application or referral, and then outlines the requirement for participation in such a newly created body.
Qualifications
a. Must be a Student between grades 9-12 at Greensburg Community Schools.
b. Must be a respected individual of high character in the school and community.
c. Must maintain a GPA of 3.2 or above.
d. Must demonstrate a willingness to learn about Greensburg City Government and a passion to contribute to the growth and progress of our community.
A few of the responsibilities of the membership will be participating in goal setting for the Mayor’s Youth Council, attending Mayor’s Youth Council Meetings with the Mayor to share ideas and discuss issues, concerns, and needed improvements to Greensburg, engaging in community events sponsored by city departments and community organizations, as well as presenting recommended improvements to the Mayor and/or City Council.
“I want to show them that we’re trying to create a community they might enjoy living and working in as adults,” Marsh said.
The Chair of the Council will serve from Jan. 1 of their junior year until Dec. 31 of their senior year unless they are removed or they resign before the end of their term. Members of the council will make nominations for a Vice-Chair each October to fulfill the role of Chair-in-Waiting and will then appoint a Vice-Chair from the nominees. The Vice-Chair of the council will be a member in their sophomore year with their term starting Jan. 1 of their sophomore year and ending Dec. 31 of their junior year.
A secretary will be chosen to take meeting minutes and will also be responsible for reporting relevant projects, events, and activities of the City of Greensburg and the Council to GTV or to morning announcements.
Resolution 2021-01 continues, describing the method in which a Council Sponsor is chosen, as well as the responsibilities of the officers.
“We are looking for people who are interested in government and civil service, those who are interested in going into civic duties or politics,” Marsh said. “But we’re most interested in anyone who’s interested in making Greensburg a better place for all of us.”
