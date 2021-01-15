Mayor Bettice announces city appointments for 2021

BATESVILLE - Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice announced city appointments for 2021 during the city council meeting Monday, Jan. 11.
Batesville City Attorney Doug Wilson, Batesville Chief of Police Stan Holt and Batesville Fire Chief/Homeland Security Director Todd Schutte will retain their respective positions.
John Irrgang will remain president of the common/city council.
The mayor appointed Dave Raver, Tony Gutzwiller, Dough Amberger and Paul Hardebeck to the planning commission. The city council appointed Mayor Bettice, Jim Fritsch and Tracy Rohlfing to the commission.
The planning commission will fill an open position on the board of zoning and appeals when the commission has its first meeting of 2021.
The technical advisory committee to the planning commission will consist of Mayor Bettice, Randy Jobst, Eric Laker, Scott Bauer, Stan Holt, Todd Schutte, Tim Macyauski, Greg Ehrman and Mike Wells.
The mayor is automatically a part of the industrial park commission. He selected Dale Meyer (businesses) and Kevin Campbell (residents) to represent the commission. Andy Saner represents the banks on the commission while John Irrgang represents the city council.
Mayor Bettice appointed Jim Fritsch, Darrick Cox and Tracy Rohlfing to the board of finance.
The board of public works and safety will consist of Mayor Bettice, John Irrgang and Brad Dreyer.
The economic development commission will be represented by Ginnie Faller, Kevin McGuire, Kevin Campbell and Amy Streator. There is an opening on the commission, but the mayor has asked someone to fill it. He is awaiting a response from the individual.
Mayor Bettice reappointed Ed Negovetich and the city council reappointed Bob Fitzpatrick to the board of parks and recreation. Don Karbowski, Lisa Gausman and Tim Hunter are also currently serving terms on the board.
The city council reappointed Arnie Kirschner to the utilities service board. He is currently president of the board and has been an instrumental part of the city’s water project the past year, according to Mayor Bettice.
Annual appointments were also made for the redevelopment commission. The five voting members of the commission appointed by the mayor are Bill Narwold, Kevin Campbell, Andy Saner, Darrick Cox and Bill Flannery. At this time Mayor Bettice is unsure if Steve Stein will be reappointed to the commission by the Batesville Community School Corporation School Board.
The city’s department heads for 2021 are Scott Bauer (Gas Utility Manager), Mike Baumer (City Park Manager), Jane Tekulve (Memorial Pool Manager), Randy Jobst (Wastewater Utility Manager), Tim Macyauski (Director of Operations-Street/Building Departments) and Eric Laker (Water Utility Manager).
