BATESVILLE — Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice proclaimed September as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month during the city council meeting on Monday, September 14.
“I encourage the citizens of Batesville to increase the importance of prostate screenings,” Mayor Bettice said while giving the proclamation. “Therefore, I Mike Bettice, do hereby proclaim September 2020 as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month in the city of Batesville and urge all citizens along with all agencies and organizations to duly note this occasion.”
Mayor Bettice was treated for prostate cancer last year. He made the proclamation last September as well and will do so annually while he’s in office.
In the proclamation Mayor Bettice provided the following statistics regarding prostate cancer:
Prostate cancer is the number one cancer among men and the second leading cause of cancer related death among men in the United States.
Approximately 180,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year and over 26,000 will die from it.
Prostate cancer not only affects men, but also their family and friends.
Prostate cancer is usually treatable if detected early.
Early stage prostate cancer usually has no symptoms.
Education regarding prostate cancer and early detection strategies is critical to saving lives and preserving and protecting families and friends.
All men are at risk for prostate cancer.
