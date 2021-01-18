Mayor Bettice to give virtual State of the City Address

BATESVILLE — Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice announced he will give his State of the City Address at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 virtually from the Memorial Building.
A crowd will not be permitted in the building.
The mayor made the announcement during the city council meeting, which was held Monday, Jan. 11.
City council
The Batesville City Council approved Resolution #1-2021, which allows for the transfer of appropriations for city departments. This is an annual request.
Batesville Clerk Treasurer Paul Gates presented his monthly report to the council. He said the city’s complete 2020 financial sheets are available to view online.
The city’s non-utility and water and gas cash balances increased from the beginning of 2020 to end of the year. The wastewater report showed a cash balance decrease of $100,000 after the city paid off a 20 year bond for the water treatment plant.
Operational expenses for 2020 were favorable to the city’s budget. Gates said the city has been cautious in watching its finances, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and possible revenue changes in coming years.
Mayor Bettice provided his report to the council.
The pandemic didn’t significantly impact the city’s revenues in 2020, according to the mayor. He said revenue projections for 2021 are uncertain. He is more concerned about the city’s revenue in 2022.
The city has received information from Accelerate Indiana Municipalities (AIM) and the state, which indicates the pandemic will most impact revenue in 2022. Therefore, the city will use discretion moving forward when choosing which projects to begin.
The Batesville Street Department is picking up old Christmas trees around town. For tree pickup, call the street department at (812) 934-4393.
The city’s first large trash pick up of 2021 will begin at 5 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. Trash items should be placed outside on the street the night of Friday, Feb. 5.
Project updates
Mayor Bettice said construction continues on the city’s long-term water project. Work is ahead of scheduled and the project is on budget.
Work at the water plant is moving along. There are numerous minor items left to complete in and around the building. Enterprise Drive also has to be extended to the water plant.
The mayor said it will take time to start up and test all the systems at the water plant. The city is hoping to have the plant complete in the middle of 2021, if not before.
The pool liner at Memorial Pool has been replaced and is ready for the upcoming summer.
COVID-19 update
Mayor Bettice provided a local COVID-19 update.
He said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases within the 47006 ZIP Code stood at 126 cases as of Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. This was the first eight months of the pandemic in the United States.
The number of confirmed cases increased by 116 cases (242 total) the following month. Over the next month, 365 cases were added (607 total).
This month, the number of confirmed cases has increased by 255 (862 total) as of Monday, Jan. 11.
The mayor said the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals has decreased slightly. He also said transmission of the flu virus has been relatively low across the country.
Mayor Bettice asked local residents to continue to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
COVID-19 vaccinations are underway in Batesville.
Some medical professionals received their second round of vaccinations Monday. Mayor Bettice is hopeful, within two to three weeks, these individuals will be immune to COVID-19.
Medical professionals and residents at long-term care facilities were selected to be vaccinated first as part of the initial phase of the vaccination program.
On Monday, the second phase of the vaccination program began. Those aged 80 and older were able to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine at ourshot.in.gov. Registration opened last Friday.
On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced those aged 70 and older can now register for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Margaret Mary Health (MMH) also announced Thursday all of its COVID-19 vaccine clinics are full. According to a press release, MMH is working with the ISDH to open up additional dates and times for those aged 70 and older to schedule a vaccination. The hospital will inform the public when additional times are available.
The local ISDH COVID-19 testing site is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Ripley County Fairgrounds in Osgood. An appointment can be set up by calling 888-634-1116 or online at lhi.care/covidtesting.
Walk-ins are welcome. Testing is free without a referral.
The next city council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8 in the City Council Chambers at the Memorial Building.
