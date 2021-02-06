Mayor Bettice will provide virtual State of the City Feb. 16

BATESVILLE – Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice will deliver the 2021 State of the City at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Due to the pandemic, the presentation will be held virtually and be aired in its entirety at 6 p.m. on WRBI. A video of the presentation will also be made available on the city website, www.batesvilleindiana.us.
This informative meeting will review the City’s 2020 finances, the 2021 budget and include a discussion on future projects and initiatives.
This event marks Mayor Bettice’s fifth State of the City.
Information provided
