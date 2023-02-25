GREENSBURG – Greensburg Mayor Josh Marsh gave his State of the City address Monday at the Decatur County REMC Building during the Rotary Club of Greensburg luncheon.
“I’m excited to stand before you today to say that the state of the city is strong,” Marsh said. “The financial state of the city is very strong.”
Marsh complimented City Clerk-Treasurer Amy Borns, saying she has worked diligently to modernize the office and made sure the city was a good steward of funds.
Saying “it’s been a busy year for all our departments,” Marsh talked about the Greensburg Police and Fire departments, highlighting their accomplishments for the year.
He talked about securing funds for building a new Fire Department station-house on North Broadway.
“The new station will improve the quality of work life and will be a part of our recruitment and retention strategy,” he said.
The construction will also include a new home for the Greensburg Street Department.
He also announced that public safety cookouts will continue in the summer of 2023.
Regarding city utilities, he talked about cross-training wastewater plant workers, reducing chemical usage to protect the environment, the purchase of a new mobile backup generator, and the expansion of the Ohio Street lift station. He also complimented wastewater plant manager Zeke Smith for passing two state environmental audits.
Marsh spoke at length about opening the new water treatment plant at the north end of Ireland street as well as well as a new mechanism that began in 2022 to fund improvements to infrastructure like the North Street sewer replacement.
Marsh said the Greensburg Comprehensive Plan completed this past year lays out the direction for progress and renewal in Greensburg for the next 10 years and invited the assemblage to view the plan online on the city’s website.
He also noted the Street Department’s work of resurfacing and repaving of 8.5 lane miles of city streets along with the installation of sidewalks and curb ramps to improve public safety.
The mayor also voiced his pleasure regarding the completion of Pirate Park and the renovation of North Park.
In addition, he mentioned the formation of the Mayor’s Youth Council and his excitement regarding its participation in bringing new life to the revamped North Park.
Moving on to the work at the airport and the completion of a longer runway, he complimented those involved for moving that project forward.
He also expressed his pleasure regarding the new construction of middle income single-family homes in the city’s newest subdivision.
In closing, Mayor Marsh said, “You might not see the water crew out at night to fix a broken main. You might not see the Police Department responding to a crime or an overdose on a Friday night while you’re at a football game, but I do. They are our team, and I am honored to come to work every day with them, for you.”
