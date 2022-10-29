RUSHVILLE – Mayor Mike Pavey recently presented Mentors of Rush County Empowering Youth (M.o.R.E for Kids) with a check as the beneficiary of the annual Mayor’s 5K, an annual run/walk benefiting a charitable organization of the mayor’s choice.
The 5K was held Saturday, August 20, with more than 100 participants.
ABOUT M.o.R.E. for Kids
M.o.R.E. for Kids believes that every child has the ability to succeed and thrive in life. Through meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers and children, ages 6 through 16, they develop positive relationships that have a direct and long-lasting effect on the lives of their mentees, mentors, and volunteers.
Monthly group outings introduce these youth to different life skills, enriching their lives through the pursuit of healthy hobbies, providing support as they mature, and encouraging them to grow into productive citizens.
For more information about M.o.R.E. for Kids, check out their website (moreforkids.org) or Facebook page.
ABOUT THE 5K
The event was a fast, scenic 5 kilometer (3.1 mile) run/walk through some of Rushville’s most prominent features.
It kicked off at Riverside Park Amphitheater, home of Rushville’s Live by the Levee summer concert series. Participants traveled north from there through the shady neighborhoods of Morgan Street on their way to North Veterans’ Memorial Park. The return trip took runners and walkers through South Veterans’ Memorial Park before returning to Riverside Park Amphitheater.
Ribbons and commemorative bicentennial medallions were presented to participants who completed the entire route.
