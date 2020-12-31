GREENSBURG — 2020 was a year like no other, and even though some might say the pandemic shut everything down, those paying attention to growth in our community might have a different view.
The 2020 zeitgeist for the community of Greensburg was definitely movement and growth, and that feeling will carry over to 2021.
The new year promises to be better.
Major stories for Greensburg in 2020 included the Veterans’ Way project, the airport expansion, and the water treatment plant construction effort.
Veteran’s Way, the corridor connecting Michigan Avenue with Lincoln Street, has been in the works for several years. In 2020, the final properties necessary to the project were purchased, and in the fall work on the final stretch of construction began in earnest.
Mayor Josh Marsh offered his view of those and other key projects occupying his daily work load.
“Completing Veterans’ Way will allow us to have a new corridor for the development of residential, commercial, and service industries,” said Marsh. “In addition to more options for residents, it will also allow the development of businesses that will bring people off the interstate to visit our community. The idea is that passersby like what they see and then explore more of our community for a day, weekend, or a lifetime.”
In early 2020, the seemingly endless Lincoln Street renewal project was finished, allowing locals to reestablish old routes across town without the detours that seemed to last longer then just the few months required for road crews to complete it. And 2020 saw more infrastructure improvements than just local roads.
“There are several infrastructure projects we have been working on (including) airport land preparations, the new $24 million water plant coming online, and the work to develop a plan for Park Road,” said Marsh. “We’ve partnered with the state to make substantial improvements to Main Street through most of Greensburg.”
The mayor’s to-do list for 2021 includes a seemingly a great deal of work, especially when one considers that city hall will be renovated throughout most of the year.
The new year will be a busy one for the youngest mayor in the State of Indiana, but Marsh appears to take it all in stride.
“It is going to be a big year for us, and that doesn’t even account for improvements to water and wastewater lines which are items you cannot see. We will also be spending more time investigating and taking inventory of our current sidewalk conditions to improve our community’s walkability,” he said. “My office’s top three goals for 2021 are to work with the Redevelopment Commission to improve housing options through private investment, start a sustainable sidewalk rehabilitation program, and continue to build out and improve the Pirate Park project. And, we’ll be starting the solicitation process for a large scale soccer tournament to bring people to the community.”
