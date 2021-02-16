GREENSBURG – Greensburg Mayor Josh Marsh spoke to a virtual assembly of the Greensburg Rotary Club, talking about plans for up and coming city projects going forward, complimenting the “team at the City of Greensburg” for working tirelessly “to improve and grow our community, despite everything 2020 tried to throw at us.”
Marsh continued, “Last year, instead of giving a traditional State of the City address, I shared my administration’s 100 Day plan and our goals for 2020.”
“I am excited to come before you today to share the accomplishments of our city over the last year, and share that the state of the city is strong,” he said.
Marsh said that the community was “hit hard by coronavirus very early on, our local businesses struggled, schools closed, and we had to learn a new normal. Yet, despite all of this, our community has weathered the storm. We have now come to the point where vaccines are available to our vulnerable populations, healthcare workers and first responders. Businesses and schools are open, and we are continuing to take it all in stride.”
“Greensburg was able to continue work on major projects and improve upon our city to better serve our residents. This includes the financial state of the city, which is also very strong. We stayed on budget, and ended 2020 in the green. We took measures early in the budget process for 2021 by reducing expected income by 10 percent. Even with the reduction, we balanced every fund and set aside more money for programs and infrastructure improvements in all areas of our community. With strong finances from 2020 and well-planned investments for 2021 and beyond, all of our departments can focus on providing be best service possible,” Marsh continued.
Marsh complimented first responders for their newly updated Health and Wellness Policies that focus not only on the physical health of our city’s first responders, but also provides services for mental health.
“These make us one of only a few departments in the country to have it included. It makes us a community that ensures that our teammates have access to the care they need.”
Marsh spoke of new additions to local infrastructure with the addition of a tanker truck in partnership with Washington Township and complimented the GPD, saying they were designated as the nation’s only law enforcement agency to be named as an official Autism center. He thanked the GPD for having record breaking drug busts and arrests throughout the year, and the fire department for updating their “mission, vision and values and for bringing in outside agencies to give firefighters the opportunity to do more training.”
Greensburg’s utility infrastructure, “something that our residents may not see every day,” underwent numerous upgrades in 2020, and Marsh complimented their efforts in “making paying your water bill easier and convenient, with an easy-to-use online payment portal on the city website.
He talked about the new meter reading hardware and software being used, providing “a quicker response time which gives residents a better customer service experience.”
“Our new water plant, which is close to completion, will be online in the next few months and will allow us to treat more water as our community grows,” Marsh said. “We are very excited to see this project come to completion. We look forward to welcoming the community to the site when it is completed in its entirety.”
Marsh continued, saying that 2020 saw the largest amount of pavement preservation work the city has ever done in a single year.
“More than 15 miles of pavement were milled, patched, and replaced in our known problem areas. This even includes the creation of corresponding sidewalk curb ramps,” he said.
“We have worked with the State of Indiana to look at the reconstruction of major roadways that include new pavement, improved storm drainage, sidewalks and LED street lighting,” and the final phase of construction of the Veterans’ Way project, with projected finish date of fall 2021. The finished intersection of two large travel corridors will “create a new area for business and residential development,” he said.
Park Road has been submitted to the state for major improvements that will include a multiuse path and lighting to provide residents with a safe connector to downtown Greensburg.
He went on, saying, “The city has completed the final steps to design and acquire land for Pirate Park, a new community green space and soccer complex to be located by Greensburg Community High School and Rebekah Park.
Marsh said the city’s goal to “make Pirate Park a regional destination for tournaments to bring visitors and tourism to our community” also included the Rebekah Inclusion Park, headed up by Police Chief Brendan Bridges.
“The Inclusion Park is a necessary part of our city, as it gives those with intellectual and physical disabilities the space to come together and interact with folks from across our community,” Marsh said.
Marsh said the City of Greensburg “is proud to sponsor both of these park additions and look forward to their completion.”
Marsh summed up the airport improvements began in 2020 as a “project that has been in the works for 20 years spanning multiple mayoral administrations.”
“We have worked hard to bring new industry to Greensburg, but many of these new industries require an accommodating airport close by for transportation needs,” Marsh said. “We need to grow and expand as a community, and this includes our airport.”
Marsh spoke about the recently updated city website at www.greensburg.in.gov saying that when complete, it will have online service forms, payment portals, necessary information and a ‘coming soon’ citizen reporter that residents can use to file concerns on property issues, potholes, drainage and other areas of community interests.
Of the City Hall renovation began in January, Marsh said that renovations of a new HVAC system, the addition of a fire suppression system, plumbing, utility payment drive through and IT infrastructure changes being made that residents and visitors will see upon entering City Hall will be “the front entrance and lobby area which will be completely reconfigured to have two new reception desks and security, with a new conference room and waiting area,”
“We are hoping to see this as a finished project by the end of 2021, and we cannot wait to welcome the public back into City Hall,” he added.
Marsh said he remains committed to helping our public safety teams “connect with members of our community, improving our infrastructure, working to better the quality of life through community investments and make sure that the work being done by all of our departments are shared.”
He encouraged residents to connect with the city on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
