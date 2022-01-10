GREENSBURG - As 2021 fades in our rearview mirror, Greensburg can take ownership of some great accomplishments and celebrate the future ahead.
Greensburg leaders kept busy, and Mayor Josh Marsh recently took a moment to comment on key issues the city faced and how he will focus his efforts in leading the city in 2022.
When asked what he was proudest of in 2021, Marsh said, "I am most proud of the consistent service delivered by our team. 2021 was a tough year and all of our teammates came to work everyday to provide the best service they can. That is something everyone should be proud of."
He continued by saying the city's partnership with the Decatur County Commissioners on the Make My Move Talent Attraction initiative was tremendously successful.
"We saw record smashing publicity for our community that resulted in people moving here, visiting, eating lunch and learning that we are a place they may want to call home. The positive attention that Decatur County received for this innovative partnership is unparalleled, and has never been seen here before," he said.
He also described some projects he wants to pursue.
"We continue to work with the County Commissioners on Park Road and the expansion of multi-model transportation options for that stretch of our community," he said.
The mayor said he is looking forward to working on the discussion of a new, modern, and safe fire station.
"I also want to work on finding partners for new single family home lots, widening our housing options and opening us up to population growth. Who knows, in 2022 we may make history again. Time will tell," Marsh said.
What challenges does he anticipate for 2022?
"I anticipate that we will continue to see the COVID-19 effects on our economy, and business will continue to be shy of large scale capital investments due to the lack of employees," he said. "I think additional business development opportunities will be an issue that will continue because of the restriction on travel and events. Perhaps one of the biggest accomplishment for city leaders was finishing Veteran's Way, opening it up for development and commercial progress for the city."
The Daily News first reported on the Veteran's Way corridor in an article about then Mayor Gary Herbert's plans to move forward with a three-lane road running east-to-west across the city with the road’s entrance starting across from the Hampton Inn on Highway 421, running all the way to an outlet between Burger King and the old MainSource Corporate building on Ind. 3. The final pavement and directional signing was placed this past winter and the thoroughfare was opened for traffic in late 2021.
The mayor also mentioned his vision for growth in the area.
"I would like to see a mix of commercial and service industries developed on Veterans Way. This space is well suited for sit-down restaurants, small and large retail concepts," he said. "I think a traffic generating restaurant, hotels and retail will help boost the total traffic count leading to larger developments. Traffic flow is a vital piece of data that companies look for."
