GREENSBURG — Greensburg Mayor Joshua Marsh released the following statement in regards to local concerns and questions about the coronavirus:
“The City of Greensburg has received several questions from residents regarding the city’s prevention efforts regarding the coronavirus. The Decatur County Health Department has been monitoring the outbreak and receives weekly updates from the Indiana State Board of Health through the Centers for Disease Control.
“There are no cases in Indiana, and the state is actively monitoring 60 individuals, none which have tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus. The Decatur County Health Department is working closely with Decatur County Memorial Hospital, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, Decatur County Dispatch and all county fire departments. The Decatur County Health Department has developed an action plan that includes possible responses for both symptomatic individuals, in addition to any kind of community actions that may need to be taken.
“I will be working closely with Sean Durbin and the Decatur County Health Department to monitor the health and safety of Greensburg’s residents, and we will continue to stay in touch as time progresses. If residents have any questions or concerns regarding COVID-19, please contact the Decatur County Health Department.”
Sean Durbin, from the Decatur County Health Department, said, “We are monitoring the outbreak with weekly updates from the Indiana State Board of Health, through the CDC, but we are not monitoring any cases locally.”
COVID-19 is a new illness caused by a coronavirus that had not been previously identified. This virus was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, and has since spread globally. It is thought to be spread mainly person-to-person between people in close contact (within six feet) when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath.
Because there is no vaccine and no treatment for COVID-19, efforts to contain it have largely focused on staying home and mitigating the risk of community exposure should it become necessary.
Durbin recommended some measures for prevention of newly registering outbreaks.
Practice everyday prevention measures which include washing your hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, staying home if you are sick, and disinfecting high-touch surfaces.
Stay up-to-date on the latest information by checking credible sources of information including the ISDH website at in.gov/isdh and the CDC website at cdc.gov/COVID19.
The Decatur County Health Department is located at 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. The office phone number is 812-663-8301.
The Daily News will share more information when it becomes available.
