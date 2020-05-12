GREENSBURG – Greensburg Mayor Joshua Marsh recently shared a couple of important reminders he wants local citizens to be aware of.
The week of May 18 is heavy trash week. Heavy trash pick-up will take place on any given resident’s normal trash collection day.
Big trash items can be left out 24 to 48 hours in advance, but the mayor asks residents not to leave materials out any longer than that.
“We are expecting it to be quite high this year as many people are at home cleaning out closets and sheds,” Marsh said. “Mark [Klosterkemper, street department commissioner] actually alerted me the other day our trash bill for the month of April was 20 percent higher than what it was last year because everybody is at home and nobody is eating out, kids are home, all of that.”
Heavy trash day is for residential use only, not for businesses or any type of industry. Marsh also said this is not to be used for disposing of hazardous materials as that is what Tox-A-Way Day is for.
During Tox-A-Way Day, residents are able to safely dispose of paint, used oil and antifreeze, oil filters, expired medications, “sharps,” corrosive liquids, aerosol cans, pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, fertilizers, batteries of all type, light bulbs, helium tanks, refrigerant tank, oxygen tank, fire extinguisher, smoke detectors, household cleaners, mercury, appliances, electronics and tires.
That event is expected to be held in the fall.
Marsh also reminds residents that Primary Election Day is June 2.
Decatur County Circuit Court Clerk Adina Roberts said the State of Indiana has changed its procedure to allow any voter to vote by mail if they want to; if they wish to vote by mail, all they will need to do is complete the absentee application located on the county website.
Those interested can log on to www.decaturcounty.in.gov and under county clerk locate the absentee application to vote by mail.
They will then need to complete the form and mail it to the Decatur County Clerk’s office at the attention of: Election, 150 Courthouse Square, Ste. 244, Greensburg, IN 47240.
The last day to request an absentee ballot is May 21.
Polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. for the June 2 primary election.
Voter registrations opens for the November general election June 16.
