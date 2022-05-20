RUSHVILLE - Mayor Mike Pavey delivered the first State of the City address since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic on Wednesday, May 18, at the Rushville City Center.
Pavey began by recognizing several people for their leadership, courage and continued dedication to the community’s success throughout the pandemic.
Pavey also awarded a city medallion, the highest honor that the mayor can award to a resident, to several community members who have had a positive local impact. Those honored include Wilbur Hoeing, Brian Sheehan, Dan Shanahan, John McCane, Barb Malson, Dave Malson and Darrin McGowan.
He also commended the community, city officials, and county officials for working together to help one another over the last two years.
Pavey acknowledged the current state of the world, addressing changes in the national debt, supply chain issues, inflation, unemployment, and the local economy.
“Although many communities slowed down, we did not,” Pavey said. “We came out of Covid-19 with new opportunities. In fact, Rushville opened four restaurants in the middle of the pandemic and invested in technology to improve our efficiency and ensure we could continue working.”
In particular, Pavey highlighted the Rush Back to Local Businesses gift card program, in which several community organizations partnered to sell more than $60,000 in gift cards to local businesses in just a few hours.
Pavey also highlighted the results of several key initiatives.
The Stellar Communities Program was recently closed out under budget and on time during the Covid-19 pandemic. This program was a $4 million local investment that was matched by $14 million in outside investment.
Rushville is part of the Accelerate Rural Indiana region, which was recently awarded $20 million through the READI program to complete quality-of-life projects. Locally, READI will contribute funds to the Rush County Community Center and to providing necessary infrastructure for Diamond Pet Foods.
Rushville was awarded an AIM Placemaking Award for The Overlook at Riverside Park, a Stellar Project which has proved to be a regional tourism draw.
Population
Rushville outperformed the estimated rural decline and is home to 6,208 residents. New market rate apartments and diverse housing options are in progress to help the community continue to grow.
Quality of Life
Pavey is focused on community initiatives worthy of celebration, including Rush County’s bicentennial, which offers a chance to celebrate 200 years of history for the city and county. Events and programs will honor the history and heritage with celebrations throughout the year.
In recent years, the city has engaged in several community planning efforts, including a comprehensive plan update and an economic development strategic plan. To assist with planning efforts, the city continues to survey citizens every two years to gather feedback.
The Overlook, the community center, and community programs such as the summer concert series and Christmas on Main are all projects aimed at improving quality-of-life and quality-of-place in Rushville.
Diversity
To support the city’s goal of improving diversity and inclusion, a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee was formed, and improvements were made at the Carol Jenkins-Davis Community Park.
Infrastructure
In the last six years, the city received $3 million in grant funding for road improvements, which includes more than 20,000 feet of road resurfacing. Additional infrastructure improvements are planned to ensure consistent water quality.
Jobs
Mayor Pavey highlighted Diamond Pet Foods, which will bring to the community an estimated 170 new jobs and $220 million in investment. Additionally, the Rush County ECDC will place a continued focus on handling workforce development needs in the community.
Pavey also mentioned Project Nelson, a new tenant coming soon to the Commerce Park at Rushville.
“Our goal is to ensure Rushville is a clean, vibrant, active, inspiring, safe and competitive community that is well-positioned for the next generation,” Pavey said. “We have more to do, and I am committed to continuing to lead this community forward. I am fortunate to have your faith and confidence, and I look forward to a great bicentennial and working with you and for you to keep Rushville leading the way in rural Indiana.”
