RUSHVILLE – Mayor Mike Pavey recently donated a metal lion art fixture to the Rushville Consolidated High School Athletic Department.
This donation serves as a “leave behind” for Rush County’s Bicentennial celebration and a way to recognize the class of 2022, the bicentennial class.
The mascot logo was presented to Rush County Schools Superintendent Jim Jameson, RCHS Principal Rob Hadley, and Athletic Director Melissa Marlow. Included in the presentation were the graduated seniors of the 2021-22 Rushville Lions football team Adam Sizemore, Jonah Shuppert, Layne Beard, Nick Pavey, John Alexander, Devin Richardson and Nash Paddack.
“I thought that having the graduated football team help with the presentation was a perfect example of the message we are hoping to leave with future students,” Pavey said. “The entire community and I take great pride in the students that graduate from our local school system. This donation is a small but visible token of that pride.”
The mascot logo will be placed outside the main entrance to RCHS Memorial Gym. It will be a focal point and photo opportunity for visitors of the school. A plaque underneath the metal lion will read “In honor of the Bicentennial Class of 2022. Victory isn’t defined by wins or losses. It is defined by effort. If you can truthfully say I did the best I could, I gave everything I had, then you’re a winner. Always find the positive and always set your sights far beyond tomorrow. Presented by Mayor Mike Pavey.”
Funds for the project came from revenue raised by the mayor through his annual 5K fundraising efforts.
The mascot logo was designed by Shelle Designs, built by Samantha Chandley of Samani Design and Fabrication and Chris Earman of Starweld, and powder coated by Pike’s Sand Blasting, all Rush County businesses.
