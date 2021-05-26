RUSHVILLE - Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Denny Spinner, executive director of the Office of Community and Rural Affairs, recently tapped Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey to serve the State of Indiana as a member of the newly formed Rural Affairs Working Group.
The governor has tasked this group with investigating avenues to set the course for Regional Recovery through new OCRA programs or the use of existing OCRA programs, such as the Stellar Communities program. The Rural Affairs Working Group will be using resources from the Purdue Center for Rural Development. Purdue will facilitate conversations on how Hoosiers can partner together to help lead rural communities to the Next Level recovery.
The OCRA Rural Affairs Working Group is made up of 12 members and includes the representation of elected officials, economic development professionals and those in the field of higher education.
Spinner said the state appreciates the willingness of those selected to be part of the process that will enable the Office of Community and Rural Affairs to launch new programs in the coming years. Their service is critical to the success of rural Indiana.
“It is an honor, and I am excited to help the City of Rushville, Rush County, our region and at the same time help the great state of Indiana,” Mayor Pavey said.
“Mayor Pavey’s leadership and successful implementation of the Stellar Communities Program have made him a perfect resource for this new working group,” Spinner said.
-Information provided.
