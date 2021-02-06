GREENSBURG – Greensburg Mayor Josh Marsh presented a proclamation to the Greensburg Breakfast Optimist Club recently honoring the first Thursday of February as Optimist Day in the City of Greensburg.
President of the Greensburg Breakfast Optimist Club Mike Novak received the framed and stamped document that complimented the membership as “volunteers working with young people who are our joy of today and are our hope for tomorrow (and are) exuberant representatives of the potential to be reached and dreams come true.”
“Whereas members of the Optimist International will celebrate OPTIMIST DAY throughout the world the first Thursday of February to promote their efforts in helping and recognizing the young people that make a difference in their communities and who will encourage a greater exchange of ideas between young people and adults.”
After the presentation, Marsh said, “the Greensburg Optimist Club has been a pillar in our community for many, many years. The members of the club work tirelessly to support the youth in our community and, as they put it best, bring out the best in our kids.”
“I am honored to be an Optimist myself, and it was an honor to present a proclamation to the Greensburg Optimist Club to recognize Optimist Day and all of the good work done both locally and internationally,” Marsh finished.
