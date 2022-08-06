RUSHVILLE – The ninth annual Mayor’s 5K Run/Walk will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, August 20, and there’s still time to pre-register.
This event benefits a charitable organization of Mayor Mike Pavey’s choosing, and this year he has selected Mentors of Rush County Empowering Youth (M.o.R.E. for Kids).
The event will be a fast, scenic 5 Kilometer (3.1 mile) run/walk through some of Rushville’s most prominent features.
The event kicks off at Riverside Park Amphitheater, home of Rushville’s Live by the Levee summer concert series, and starts at 8:30 a.m.
Refreshments will be available to event participants.
Upon conclusion of the event, medallions will be given to the first 200 finishers and ribbons will be presented to the top three finishers in each of the age divisions.
To pre-register, download and complete a registration packet on the City of Rushville’s Facebook page or by visiting the City Center, 330 N. Main Street.
Late registration will be available from 7:30 to 8 a.m. the day of the event.
Advanced registrants have the option to receive a T-shirt, but those who do not register early are not guaranteed a T-shirt.
Additionally, any business, organization, or individual interested in sponsoring this event is encouraged to request a Sponsor Packet through Chief Craig Tucker at the Rushville Police Department at 765-932-3907 or ctucker@cityofrushville.in.gov.
Everyone is encouraged to come out to show support for this worthy cause.
