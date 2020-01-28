GREENSBURG – Greensburg Mayor Joshua Marsh recapped accomplishments and shared plans for the future with members of the Greensburg Rotary Club earlier this week.
Noting that he has been in office less than a month, he indicated it was too early in his term to provide a true State of the City address, but said there are several projects in the works.
“We’re working on some major infrastructure projects,” he said. “We’re continuing to pursue housing opportunities and development opportunities. ... Rest assured, we’re still out there working on different projects that have been ongoing for weeks, months, years in different capacities.”
Marsh noted most of the city department heads are the same people who held those positions prior to the start of his term, the exception being the Greensburg Fire Chief and the addition of a communications director at City Hall, and said he is confident they are all up for the tasks and responsibilities they have been assigned.
One of the biggest projects the city has in the works involves the construction of a new water plant, he said, noting that it is “a very big investment and is really impressive.”
Other major efforts the mayor said he is looking forward to getting completed include an expansion at the local airport and the next phase of the Veterans Way project.
Upcoming projects he said will impact traffic flow include the replacement of a small bridge that spans Main Street, near Lincoln Street, and the replacement of a small bridge on Washington Street, also near Lincoln Street. INDOT is also planning more work for Main Street the mayor said should begin in 2021.
Items on Marsh’s wish list include a request to INDOT for $18 million needed to rebuild N. Michigan Avenue from the fire station to the by-pass.
“The goal is to eventually have it look like the north end of Lincoln with turn lanes, sidewalks, street lamps that would allow pedestrian access to all of the shops at the end,” he said, noting people can’t currently walk to the businesses, medical providers or even the Decatur County Family YMCA.
The mayor also said he and the city’s department heads are working to accomplish the items detailed on the 100 Day Plan he unveiled shortly after taking office. It’s divided into four primary areas: public safety, infrastructure, community investment, and communications.
As was previously reported by the Daily News, as part of the public safety portion of his plan, Marsh plans to develop and announce expanded Public Safety Nights Out, increase Greensburg Police Department and Greensburg Fire Department presence and engagement in local schools, begin the process of a public safety staffing study to identify current capacity and to prepare for future needs, and visit with each of the recovery community groups.
The infrastructure portion of the plan mentions applying for $200,000 in Community Crossing Grant money from the Indiana Department of Transportation for city streets, and also to present INDOT a “needed project” to rebuild N. Michigan Avenue from Ireland Street to the bypass. According to the city, that project is valued at $18 million.
Additionally, the infrastructure plan calls for beginning the process of improving the city’s geographic information system mapping system (GIS) for better monitoring of system repairs, citizen requests and accessing asset management.
Marsh will also look to review and update the pavement asset management plan, prepare an application for the third round of the Next Level Trail grant funding for a multi-use path along Freeland Road, and lastly, prepare a plan for Park Road for a multi-use path connecting downtown to the city park.
For community investment, Marsh plans to continue planning and construction of Pirate Park, encourage investment in Greensburg by streamlining city processes, to partner with Greensburg’s Rotary Club to improve the northeast corner of Main and Lincoln streets, promote growth and development on Memorial and Veterans Way, and investigate a sidewalk, curb and alley replacement partnership.
The communications portion of the plan will focus on having a regular, monthly radio show with WTRE and WRBI, improving outgoing city communication with local media outlets, improving communication systems for the public to communicate with city departments, rebranding official city documents across departments, and establishing official city social media platforms.
The Marsh administration also outlined plans to restructure the Mayor’s Youth Council with Greensburg Community School Corporation and encouraging the continuing education of city employees.
When asked about the future of the various initiatives that came from the city’s Stellar Communities application, the mayor said he thinks the city needs to continue to pursue those ideas.
“I think throwing that out the window is not a good idea,” he said.
Overall, Marsh said he thinks his administration is off to a good start, and that with the help of the team he has assembled he expects good things to continue to happen in Greensburg.
