Mayor warns of coronavirus-related scams

GREENSBURG — Mayor Joshua Marsh is warning residents to be aware of ongoing scams during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marsh said in a statement issued to the Daily News that scammers are posing as the IRS, health officials, and even pastors.
The city released a statement saying, “According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), consumer complaints related to coronavirus have surged in recent weeks as the virus reaches critical levels. The FTC reports that more than 7,800 coronavirus reports have been filed by consumers since the beginning of 2020, with consumers reporting a loss of $4.77 million.”
City Hall says that coronavirus-related scams can range from cancelled travel and vacation refunds, to mobile donations, to funding requests for organizations, to churches asking for assistance, and even to health officials with false virus information and IRS imposter requesting direct deposit information for stimulus checks.
“It’s unfortunate that there are people out there taking advantage of people during this crisis,” Marsh said. “Scammers are attempting to take advantage of those who are the most vulnerable in our community. I encourage all residents to be aware and stay vigilant as we continue to fight coronavirus.”
Marsh reiterated and encouraged residents to utilize the following tips from the Office of the Indiana Attorney General to prevent being scammed:
• Carefully inspect the email addresses in all messages landing in your inbox.
• Treat with caution any emails or texts with subject lines or information about the coronavirus.
• Avoid clicking on links in unsolicited emails and be wary of email attachments.
• Use trusted, legitimate government websites to obtain up-to-date information.
• Don’t reveal personal or financial information via email, text message or over the phone.
• Verify the authenticity of a charity before donating money.
• Don’t answer phone calls from unfamiliar phone numbers.
• Read guidelines offered by the Federal Trade Commission on avoiding phishing scams.
Those who believe they’ve received a suspicious phone call or email are encouraged to call the Office of the Attorney General at 1-800-382-5516.
Greensburg and Decatur County continue to feel the effects of COVID-19. As of April 2, Decatur County is operating under a “red” travel advisory, the highest level available to local officials. When travelling for authorized purposes individuals must maintain social distancing, including proper hygiene and a minimum distance of six feet from individuals.
This means travel is restricted for many people.
The Decatur County Health Department issued a social media statement that all [local] restaurants are closed, and that if you work out of town or travel to essential work between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. you should ask your employer for a letter confirming as much.
If residents are blatantly disobeying the travel ban and stay at home order, they may be pulled over and cited for a Class B Misdemeanor. That may include a fine of up to $1,000 and 180 days in jail.
