RUSHVILLE - Mayor Mike Pavey has announced details regarding the 9th Annual Mayor’s 5K Run/Walk to be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, August 20.
This event benefits charitable organizations of the mayor’s choice, and this year he has selected Mentors of Rush County Empowering Youth (M.o.R.E. for Kids).
M.o.R.E. for Kids believes that every child has the ability to succeed and thrive in life. Through meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers and children ages 6 though 16, they develop positive relationships that have a direct and long-lasting effect on the lives of the mentees, mentors, and volunteers.
Monthly group outings introduce these youth to different life skills, enriching their lives through the pursuit of healthy hobbies, providing support as they mature, and encouraging them to grow into productive citizens.
The event will be a fast, scenic 5 Kilometer (3.1 mile) run/walk through some of Rushville’s most prominent features, and will kick off at Riverside Park Amphitheater, home of Rushville’s Live by the Levee summer concert series.
Participants will travel north from there through the shady neighborhoods of Morgan Street on their way to North Veterans Memorial Park.
The return trip will take participants through South Veterans Memorial Park before returning to Riverside Park Amphitheater.
Advanced registration is strongly recommended by downloading and completing a registration packet at www.cityofrushville.in.gov or by contacting Chief Craig Tucker at the Rushville Police Department at 765-
932-3907 or ctucker@cityofrushville.in.gov.
Late registration will be available on race day from 7:30 to 8 a.m.
Advanced registrants have the option to receive a T-shirt. Late registrants may not receive a T-shirt.
Upon conclusion of the event, medallions will be given to the first 200 finishers and ribbons will be presented to the top three finishers in each of the divisions.
Refreshments will also be available to event participants.
Any business, organization, or individual interested in sponsoring this event, is encouraged to request a sponsor packet through Tucker.
Everyone is encouraged to come out to show support for this worthy cause.
**************** INFO BOX ****************
5K Run/Walk Divisions
• Male Runner 20 to 29
• Male Runner 50 to 59
• Female Runner 20 to 29
• Female Runner 50 to 59
• Male Runner 19 and Under
• Male Runner 40 to 49
• Female Runner 19 and Under
• Female Runner 40 to 49
• Male Runner 30 to 39
• Male Runner 60 and Over
• Female Runner 30 to 39
• Female Runner 60 and Over
